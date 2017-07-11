Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bourbon joins Automated Ships Ltd and Kongsberg to deliver autonomous offshore support vessel prototype

July 11 (Reuters) - BOURBON CORPORATION SA ::REG-BOURBON JOINS AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD AND KONGSBERG TO DELIVER GROUNDBREAKING AUTONOMOUS OFFSHORE SUPPORT VESSEL PROTOTYPE.‍BOURBON HAS ENTERED INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU) WITH AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD​.‍MOU TO SUPPORT BUILDING OF PROTOTYPE VESSEL FOR OFFSHORE OPERATIONS, IN COLLABORATION WITH PROJECT'S PRIMARY TECHNOLOGY PARTNER, KONGSBERG​.

Bourbon FY net loss widens to 263.0 million euros

Bourbon Corporation SA : FY number of vessels (FTE) 512.3 versus 503.0 year ago . FY average utilization rate 62.7 percent versus 75.5 percent year ago . FY adjusted EBITDA 193.3 million euros ($207.43 million)versus 371.3 million euros year ago . FY net loss 263.0 million euros versus loss of 43.4 million euros year ago . FY average daily rate $/day 9,586 versus 11,381 $/day year ago . Expects a recovery prospect for the offshore at the end of 2017 and in 2018 . Expects the deep offshore and offshore continental ships to continue to experience the effects of a low cycle in 2017 .Proposal from the board of directors to the shareholders meeting to pay a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, payable in cash or shares.

Bourbon H1 adjusted revenue falls to 599.2 million euros

Bourbon SA : H1 adjusted revenue 599.2 million euros ($671.82 million)versus 758.8 million euros year ago . H1 number of vessels (FTE) 511.3 versus 500.6 year ago . H1 average daily rate $ 9,961 versus $11,885 year ago .H1 average utilization rate 66.8 percent versus 78.1 percent year ago.

Financing for Bourbon's investment in gas sector not to be obtained within timeframe

Bourbon SA :During its meeting of May 16, 2016, the Board of Directors of BOURBON acknowledged that the required financing for the acquisition of the gas activities of JACCAR Holdings would not be obtained within the timeframe stated in the Framework agreement governing the investment.

Bourbon comments on FY 2016 guidance

Bourbon SA:Says 2016 will likely see a low point in the cycle with probably a slight rebound in the second half of the year.Says its results will continue to be influenced by the EUR/USD exchange rate.Expects that the current imbalance between oil supply and demand should become more balance later in the year or next year.

Bourbon to acquire Evergas and Greenship Gas

Bourbon SA:Has decided to acquire activities of global leader in ethane transportation.Acquisition comprises 100 pct of Greenship Gas, a Singaporean owned 'shipping trust.Acquisition comprises 100 pct of Evergas, operator and contractor of gas transportation services.Evergas and Greenship Gas are owned by their majority shareholder JACCAR holdings.Purchase price for these companies is $320 million with a net debt as of Dec. 31, 2015 of $389 million.

Chairman de Chateauvieux denies negotiations aimed at delisting Bourbon

Bourbon SA:Jacques de Chateauvieux, chairman of Bourbon and Jaccar Holdings, formally denies conducting any negotiation aimed at delisting Bourbon.De Chateauvieux reiterates his intention to comment on Bourbon's strategy next Tuesday, March 29.No statement or comment before that time.

Bourbon Chairman mulling bid to take co private - Bloomberg

Bloomberg:Bourbon SA Chairman Jacques De Chateauvieux mulling bid to take co private-Bloomberg, citing sources - Bloomberg, citing sources.Bourbon SA chairman, who already owns more than 50 percent of Bourbon through his investment co Jaccar Holdings, is speaking with financial advisers on possible offer for shares he doesn't already own - Bloomberg, citing sources.

Mandate of Bourbon CFO Nicolas Malgrain ends

Bourbon SA:Announces evolution in general management composition‍ with end of mandate of Nicolas Malgrain as executive vice-president, chief financial officer.Company will continue to be lead by CEO, Christian Lefevre and executive vice-president, COO, Gael Bodenes.