Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR.L)
616.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-10.50 (-1.67%)
627.00
627.00
627.50
611.50
809,023
979,974
738.95
582.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Great Portland sees FY like-for-like rental values flat to down 7.5 pct
May 24 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates
Great Portland says to sell London property Rathbone Square
Great Portland Estates Plc
Great Portland says Jonathan Nicholls to become Shaftesbury chairman
Great Portland Estates Plc
Great Portland Estates buys 73/77 Oxford Street Ltd
Great Portland Estates Plc
Great Portland full-year NAV/shr rises
Great Portland Estates Plc
BRIEF-Great Portland says 17 new lettings in quarter
* IN QUARTER, SIGNED 17 NEW LETTINGS ACROSS 75,500 SQ FT, GENERATED ANNUAL RENT OF £5.3 MILLION, MARKET LETTINGS 2.5% AHEAD OF MARCH 2017 ERV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
- Should you buy Associated British Foods plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Dunelm Group plc following today's news?
- Is this a once-a-decade opportunity to buy property stocks?
- Don't buy AstraZeneca plc, Wolseley plc and Great Portland Estates plc until you read this!
- Are Tritax Big Box REIT plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Shaftesbury plc about to fall by 50%+?
- As Property Prices Surge, Should You Buy Great Portland Estates PLC, Land Securities Group plc, British Land Company PLC, Barratt Developments Plc & Hammerson plc
- Build A Strong Portfolio With 5 Top Quality REITs: Londonmetric Property PLC, Great Portland Estates PLC, Shaftesbury plc, Primary Health Properties PLC & British Land Company PLC