Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gujarat Pipavav Sept-qtr profit falls

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 594.2 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 1.64 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 874.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.39 billion rupees.

Gujarat Pipavav Port June-qtr profit rises around 60 pct

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd : June-quarter net profit 597.5 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 1.55 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 372.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.72 billion rupees .

Gujarat Pipavav Port March-qtr profit falls about 25 pct

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 498.3 million rupees versus net profit of 668.9 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 1.54 billion rupees versus 1.66 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 620.2 million rupees . Recommended dividend of 1.90 rupees per share .