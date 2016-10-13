Granules India Ltd (GRAN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Granules India Ltd :Granules India says Granules India Limited, received US FDA approval for Ibuprofen 200 mg tablets.

Granules India Ltd : Unit in agreeement with USpharma to acquire 12.5% stake; co will get right of first refusal to market select products .

Granules India Ltd : Granules India's Jeedimetla plant received Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA .

Granules India Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 09, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of third interim dividend.

Granules India Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 0.15 Indian rupees per share of face value of 1 Indian rupee each representing 15 pct. of paid-up capital for financial year 2015-16.