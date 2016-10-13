Edition:
United Kingdom

Granules India Ltd (GRAN.NS)

GRAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

139.65INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.80 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs141.45
Open
Rs142.00
Day's High
Rs142.35
Day's Low
Rs138.15
Volume
2,757,290
Avg. Vol
1,915,286
52-wk High
Rs157.25
52-wk Low
Rs91.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Granules India gets US FDA nod for Ibuprofen 200 mg tablets
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Granules India Ltd :Granules India says Granules India Limited, received US FDA approval for Ibuprofen 200 mg tablets.  Full Article

Granules India unit to buy 12.5 pct stake in USpharma
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Granules India Ltd : Unit in agreeement with USpharma to acquire 12.5% stake; co will get right of first refusal to market select products .  Full Article

Granules India's Jeedimetla plant gets EIR from US FDA
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Granules India Ltd : Granules India's Jeedimetla plant received Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA .  Full Article

Granules India Ltd fixes record date for third interim dividend
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Granules India Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 09, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of third interim dividend.  Full Article

Granules India Ltd declares third interim dividend
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 

Granules India Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 0.15 Indian rupees per share of face value of 1 Indian rupee each representing 15 pct. of paid-up capital for financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Granules India Ltd News

