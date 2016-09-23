Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)

Grasim Industries Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 8.30 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 90.04 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 5.08 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 82.76 billion rupees . Approved sub division of shares having face value of INR 10 each into 5 shares of face value INR 2 each . Each shareholder of ABNL holding 100 shares will get 30 shares in Grasim and 210 shares in ABFSL . Co will continue to focus on expanding the VSF market in India .