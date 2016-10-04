Edition:
Greggs PLC (GRG.L)

GRG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,282.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,282.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
238,191
52-wk High
1,304.84
52-wk Low
891.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greggs says full year expectations unchanged
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Greggs : Trading in line with expectations . Total sales up 5.6% for 13 weeks to Oct. 1 . Company-managed shop like-for-like sales up 2.8% . Our expectations for full year outturn remain unchanged .As we look to next year, whilst we anticipate some general industry-wide cost pressures, we expect to make further progress against our strategic plan.  Full Article

Greggs sees year in line after H1 underlying pretax rises
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Greggs Plc : Interim dividend 9.5 pence per share . H1 sales rose 6 percent to 422 million stg . Pre-Tax profit including property profits and exceptional charges £25.4m . Have made an encouraging start to second half of year and are alert to any change in consumer demand that may result from current economic uncertainty . Expect to deliver full-year growth in line with our previous expectations as well as further progress against our strategic plan .H1 underlying diluted eps 22.3 pence versus 19.5 pence year ago.  Full Article

