Grainger PLC (GRI.L)
268.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
268.80
--
--
--
--
819,465
276.60
214.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Grainger commits to build-to-rent scheme on Leeds Riverside
Grainger Plc
Grainger says performance in sales in line with management expectations
Grainger Plc
Grainger sees FY recurring profit ahead of its expectations
Grainger Plc
Grainger Plc announces sale of german portfolio and business
Grainger Plc:Says it has exchanged contracts with Heitman, to sell its equity interest in the FRM German residential rented portfolio and in its German business platform for gross consideration of e124 mln (£94m). Full Article
Grainger declares quarterly dividend
Grainger PLC:Declares a cash dividend of $1.17 per share payable on March 1, 2016, to shareholders of record on February 8, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Grainger expects to report FY adjusted earnings of approaching 70 mln STG
* FY SALES OF VACANT PROPERTIES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED AT C.2% AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2016 YEAR END VACANT POSSESSION VALUE
