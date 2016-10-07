Grifols SA (GRLS.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grifols says US prosecutor will not pursue case against Grifols

Grifols SA :Says United States Department of Justice closes investigation on possible violations in Foreign Corrupt Practices Act against Grifols with declination to prosecute.

Grifols' phase I Alzheimer vaccine study shows good safety profile, tolerability

Grifols SA : Says unit Araclon Biotech presents phase I Alzheimer vaccine results showing good safety profile and tolerability . Says blind phase I study does not evaluate the effectiveness of treatment Further company coverage: [GRLS.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Grifols reports H1 EBITDA at 553.6 mln euros

Grifols : H1 net profit 264.4 million euros ($293.1 million) versus 256 million euros in Reuters poll . H1 EBITDA 553.6 million euros versus 564 million euros in reuters poll .H1 net sales 1.95 billion euros versus 1.90 billion euros year ago.

Grifols to buy a 48,000 square meter plot of land

Grifols SA : To buy a plot of 48,716 square meters to expand its production facilities in Barcelona . Expects to start works on the new polygon in 2018 and complete them in 2019 Further company coverage: [GRLS.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7720920;)).

Hologic, Grifols say FDA approves Zika diagnostic test

Hologic , Grifols : FDA has approved use of Procleix Zika virus blood screening assay on Procleix panther system under agency's investigational new drug study protocol .FDA approves use of the Procleix zika virus assay from Hologic and Grifols to screen the US blood supply under an IND study protocol.

Spain's Grifols targets 1.2 bln euro investments until 2020

Grifols SA :Says it is targeting investments of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) until 2020.

Grifols approves dividend payout of net 0.1074 euro per share

Grifols SA : Approves dividend payout of 90.6 million euros ($101.2 million) payable June 7 .To pay out dividend per share of 1.1326 euro gross or 0.1074 euros net of tax.

Spain's Grifols takes 20 percent of Singulex for $50 mln

Grifols SA :Says it has acquired 20 percent of the U.S. firm Singulex for $50 million after subscribing to the company's capital hike.

Grifols SA to buy 49 percent of U.S. group for $100 mln

Grifols SA:Says it will take a 49 percent stake in U.S. group Interstate Blood Bank for $100 million.Says it has the option to acquire the remaining 51 percent stake for another $100 million with a $10 million fee for the option itself.

Minerales y Productos Derivados SA sells stake in Progenika to Grifols

Minerales y Productos Derivados SA:Sells to Grifols SA its stake of 19,838 shares in Progenika Biopharma SA.Transaction was settled in cash of 611,128 euros and 42,917 class B Grifols shares of 0.05 euro nominal value each.