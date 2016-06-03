Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grindwell Norton seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

Grindwell Norton March-qtr profit rises

Grindwell Norton Ltd : March-quarter net profit 305.7 million rupees versus 272.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.21 billion rupees versus 2.96 billion rupees last year . Declared interim dividend of INR 6.50 per share .

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 6.50 Indian rupees per equity share (130%) of 5 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend shall be paid on or after March 29, 2016.

Grindwell Norton Ltd says strike at Bengaluru plant withdrawn

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Strike at Bengaluru plant has been withdrawn with effect from November 23, 2015 and normal operations have been restored.