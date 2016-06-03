Edition:
United Kingdom

Grindwell Norton Ltd (GRNN.NS)

GRNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

441.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.80 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs437.20
Open
Rs431.05
Day's High
Rs444.00
Day's Low
Rs430.80
Volume
24,277
Avg. Vol
29,499
52-wk High
Rs454.85
52-wk Low
Rs288.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grindwell Norton seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Grindwell Norton Ltd : Grindwell Norton Ltd.- seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .  Full Article

Grindwell Norton March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Grindwell Norton Ltd : March-quarter net profit 305.7 million rupees versus 272.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.21 billion rupees versus 2.96 billion rupees last year . Declared interim dividend of INR 6.50 per share .  Full Article

Grindwell Norton Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 6.50 Indian rupees per equity share (130%) of 5 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend shall be paid on or after March 29, 2016.  Full Article

Grindwell Norton Ltd says strike at Bengaluru plant withdrawn
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 

Grindwell Norton Ltd:Strike at Bengaluru plant has been withdrawn with effect from November 23, 2015 and normal operations have been restored.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Grindwell Norton Ltd News

» More GRNN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials