Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)

GRPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

447.70INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs454.10
Open
Rs460.00
Day's High
Rs462.95
Day's Low
Rs446.20
Volume
1,776,049
Avg. Vol
2,642,104
52-wk High
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs70.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Graphite India Sept-qtr profit rises
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Graphite India Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 899.3 million rupees versus profit of 159.4 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 4.62 billion rupees versus 3.40 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Graphite India Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Graphite India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 233.8 million rupees versus 229.4 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 3.59 billion rupees versus 3.73 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Graphite India June-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Graphite India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 109.9 million rupees versus 192.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 2.95 billion rupees versus 3.43 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

