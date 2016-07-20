Edition:
United Kingdom

Greenply Industries Ltd (GRPL.NS)

GRPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.05INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.70 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
Rs274.75
Open
Rs273.00
Day's High
Rs274.00
Day's Low
Rs268.70
Volume
15,695
Avg. Vol
82,495
52-wk High
Rs308.00
52-wk Low
Rs232.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in West Africa
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of step-down wholly owned subsidiary in gabon, west Africa .  Full Article

Greenply Industries incorporates unit in Singapore
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Greenply Industries Ltd : Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary named Greenply Holdings Pte Ltd in Singapore .  Full Article

Greenply Industries approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 bln rupees
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Greenply Industries Ltd : Approves issue of equity shares for up to 1 billion rupees .  Full Article

Greenply Industries Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

