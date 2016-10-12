Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)

Competition Tribunal: Tribunal has unconditionally approved a merger between JMR Holdings and Transaction Capital Ltd . Approved without conditions merger between Growthpoint Properties Ltd and Romed Properties Pty Ltd Further company coverage: [TCPJ.J][GRTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Growthpoint Properties Ltd : Summary of audited results for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Has declared a final dividend of 94.3 cents per share for six months ended 30 june 2016 . Revaluation of properties in South Africa and goz resulted in an upward revision of r0.8 billion (0.1pct) to r104.7 billion for investment property . Growth in fy gross revenue at 26.1 percent . Fy finance income decreased by 24.7pct to r690 million (fy15: r916 million) .Expects dividend growth for fy17 to be similar to that achieved for fy16.