Gruh Finance Ltd (GRUH.NS)
GRUH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.45 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs504.45
Open
Rs505.00
Day's High
Rs505.65
Day's Low
Rs497.00
Volume
210,093
Avg. Vol
232,916
52-wk High
Rs553.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Gruh Finance Q1 net profit rises y/y
July 15 (Reuters) - Gruh Finance Ltd
Gruh Finance says June-qtr net profit rises
Gruh Finance Ltd
Gruh Finance gets members' nod for issue of NCDs up to 35 bln rupees
Gruh Finance Ltd
BRIEF-India's Gruh Finance June quarter profit after tax up 20 pct
* June quarter profit after tax 720 million rupees versus 600 million rupees year ago