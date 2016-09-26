Edition:
Greaves Cotton Ltd (GRVL.NS)

GRVL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

129.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs130.10
Open
Rs130.80
Day's High
Rs130.80
Day's Low
Rs129.00
Volume
323,468
Avg. Vol
212,473
52-wk High
Rs178.55
52-wk Low
Rs115.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Greaves Cotton appoints Nagesh Basavanhalli as MD, CEO
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Greaves Cotton Ltd : Appointed Nagesh Basavanhalli as the managing director & CEO Further company coverage: [GRVL.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Greaves Cotton ventures into multi brand spares business
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Greaves Cotton Ltd : Greaves Cotton ventures into multi brand spares business .  Full Article

Greaves Cotton recommends final dividend of 1 rupee per share
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Greaves Cotton Ltd : Recommended a final dividend of INR 1 per equity share .  Full Article

Greaves Cotton Ltd News

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs ‍​

* Says announced strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs.

