Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cabot Credit Management Ltd :INTENTION TO FLOAT.TODAY ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING.INTENDS TO APPLY FOR ADMISSION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES TO PREMIUM LISTING SEGMENT OF OFFICIAL LIST OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY.OFFER WILL COMPRISE AN OFFER OF SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS.OFFER IS EXPECTED TO RAISE GROSS PRIMARY PROCEEDS TO COMPANY OF APPROXIMATELY £195 MILLION.ADMISSION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN NOVEMBER 2017.GOLDMAN SACHS AND MORGAN STANLEY & CO. ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL CO- ORDINATORS, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND JOINT SPONSORS.JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL AND NUMIS SECURITIES ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND LAZARD & CO., IS ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISER.
Full Article
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc : :Goldman Sachs announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interest in its 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series I.Goldman Sachs-depositary shares will be redeemed for $25 per depositary share plus any dividends that have accrued but not been paid.Goldman Sachs-with redemption of Series I preferred stock, the bank of New York Mellon will redeem depositary shares on the redemption date.
Full Article
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs ::Goldman Sachs - on October 18, co announced launch of a proposed public offering of depositary shares - SEC filing.Says offering of depositary shares is subject to pricing, which has not yet occurred.Goldman Sachs - each depositary share represents 1/25(th)interest in share of co's new series of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series P.Goldman Sachs - intends to use proceeds from offering to redeem 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, series I, $25,000 liquidation preference/share.
Full Article
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc ::Goldman Sachs reports third quarter earnings per common share of $5.02.Quarterly net revenue $8.33 billion versus $8.17 billion.Says net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $3.12 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 17 percent lower.Q3 earnings per share view $4.17, revenue view $7.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Quarterly annualized ROE was 10.9 percent versus 11.2 percent.Quarterly book value per common share increased by 1.8 percent during the quarter and 4.5 percent during the year-to date to $190.73.Says net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $1.45 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 26 percent lower.Says net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.80 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 17 percent higher than the third quarter of 2016.Quarterly net revenues in Equities $1.67 billion, 7 percent lower than last year.Says operating expenses were $5.35 billion for third quarter of 2017, essentially unchanged compared with third quarter of 2016.Says non-compensation expenses were $2.18 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 4 percent higher than the third quarter of 2016.Goldman Sachs' Blankfein says overall performance this year has been solid.
Full Article
Oct 12 (Reuters) - :Goldman plans acquisition of mortgage-lender Genesis Capital, purchase could be announced this week - WSJ, citing sources.
Full Article
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc :Genesis Capital signs agreement with Goldman Sachs to support next phase of growth.Says terms of transaction were not disclosed.Says it is being acquired from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P and Management.
Full Article
Aug 20 (Reuters) - TADAWUL::SAUDI'S CMA APPROVES AMENDMENT OF BUSINESS PROFILE OF GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA BY ADDING DEALING AS PRINCIPLE, AGENT, UNDERWRITER,CUSTODY ACTIVITIES.
Full Article
:Mitchell International Inc is exploring a sale that could value the company between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, including debt - WSJ, citing sources.
Full Article
MDC Partners Inc : Goldman Sachs to make equity investment in MDC Partners . $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet . $10 conversion price represents a 48% premium to 30-day average closing price of $6.75 per share . Has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs . Expects to use net proceeds to pay down existing debt under company's credit facility and for general corporate purposes . Upon completion of transaction, Goldman Sachs will own approximately 15% of outstanding equity of company .Bradley gross, a Managing Director in merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs, will join MDC Partners board, which will expand to 7 members.
Full Article
Allergan Plc :The Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Allergan Plc as of dec. 31, 2016 - sec filing.
Full Article