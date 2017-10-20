Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cabot Credit Management announces intention to float on LSE

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cabot Credit Management Ltd :INTENTION TO FLOAT.‍TODAY ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING​.‍INTENDS TO APPLY FOR ADMISSION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES TO PREMIUM LISTING SEGMENT OF OFFICIAL LIST OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY​.‍OFFER WILL COMPRISE AN OFFER OF SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​.‍OFFER IS EXPECTED TO RAISE GROSS PRIMARY PROCEEDS TO COMPANY OF APPROXIMATELY £195 MILLION​.‍ADMISSION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN NOVEMBER 2017​.‍GOLDMAN SACHS AND MORGAN STANLEY & CO. ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL CO- ORDINATORS, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND JOINT SPONSORS​.‍JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL AND NUMIS SECURITIES ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS AND LAZARD & CO., IS ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISER.

Goldman Sachs redeems outstanding depositary shares

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc : :Goldman Sachs announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interest in its 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series I.Goldman Sachs-depositary shares will be redeemed for $25 per depositary share plus any dividends that have accrued but not been paid.Goldman Sachs-with redemption of Series I preferred stock, the bank of New York Mellon will redeem depositary shares on the redemption date.

Goldman Sachs announces launch of proposed public offering

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs ::Goldman Sachs - ‍on October 18, co announced launch of a proposed public offering of depositary shares - SEC filing​.Says offering ‍of depositary shares​ is subject to pricing, which has not yet occurred​.Goldman Sachs - ‍each depositary share represents 1/25(th)interest in share of co's new series of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series P​.Goldman Sachs - intends to use proceeds from offering to redeem 5.95% non-cumulative preferred stock, series I, $25,000 liquidation preference/share​.

Goldman Sachs reports Q3 earnings per common share of $5.02

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc ::Goldman Sachs reports third quarter earnings per common share of $5.02.Quarterly net revenue $8.33 billion versus $8.17 billion.Says net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $3.12 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 17 percent lower.Q3 earnings per share view $4.17, revenue view $7.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Quarterly annualized ROE was 10.9 percent versus 11.2 percent.Quarterly book value per common share increased by 1.8 percent during the quarter and 4.5 percent during the year-to date to $190.73‍​.Says net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $1.45 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 26 percent lower.Says net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.80 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 17 percent higher than the third quarter of 2016.Quarterly net revenues in Equities $1.67 billion, 7 percent lower than last year.Says operating expenses were $5.35 billion for third quarter of 2017, essentially unchanged compared with third quarter of 2016‍​.Says non-compensation expenses were $2.18 billion for the third quarter of 2017, 4 percent higher than the third quarter of 2016.Goldman Sachs' Blankfein says ‍​overall performance this year has been solid.

Goldman plans acquisition of mortgage-lender Genesis Capital - WSJ‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - :Goldman plans acquisition of mortgage-lender Genesis Capital, purchase could be announced this week - WSJ, citing sources‍​.

Genesis Capital signs deal with an affiliate of Goldman Sachs

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc :Genesis Capital signs agreement with Goldman Sachs to support next phase of growth.Says ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed​.Says it is being acquired from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P and Management​.

Saudi's CMA approves amendment to Goldman Sachs business profile

Aug 20 (Reuters) - TADAWUL::SAUDI'S CMA APPROVES AMENDMENT OF BUSINESS PROFILE OF GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA BY ADDING DEALING AS PRINCIPLE, AGENT, UNDERWRITER,CUSTODY ACTIVITIES.

Mitchell International is exploring a sale - WSJ, citing sources

:Mitchell International Inc is exploring a sale that could value the company between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, including debt - WSJ, citing sources.

Goldman Sachs to make equity investment in MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc : Goldman Sachs to make equity investment in MDC Partners . $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet . $10 conversion price represents a 48% premium to 30-day average closing price of $6.75 per share . Has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs . Expects to use net proceeds to pay down existing debt under company's credit facility and for general corporate purposes . Upon completion of transaction, Goldman Sachs will own approximately 15% of outstanding equity of company .Bradley gross, a Managing Director in merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs, will join MDC Partners board, which will expand to 7 members.

Allergan says Goldman Sachs Group reported 6.3 pct passive stake in co as of Dec. 31 - SEC filing

Allergan Plc :The Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Allergan Plc as of dec. 31, 2016 - sec filing.