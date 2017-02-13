Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results . Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - During quarter, AUM increased by $205 million to $8.7 billion as at December 31, 2016, from $8.5 billion as at September 30, 2016 . Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc says qtrly earnings per share $ 0.78 .Qtrly total revenue $64.6 million versus $58.6 million.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Announces june 30, 2016 assets under management and performance fees . Estimated assets under management as at June 30, 2016, were $8.3 billion . June AUM increased by $99 million or 1.2% from march 31, 2016 . Estimates that performance fees earned during six months ended june 30, 2016, were approximately $1.0 million .Special dividend of $0.10 per share was paid on February 25, 2016.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : Q3 earnings per share $0.16; q3 revenue $26.2 million .Gluskin sheff + associates inc. Announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates:Declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on February 25 to shareholders of record date on February 15.Declared a special dividend of $0.10 per Common Share payable on February 25 to shareholders of record on February 15.Pursuant to renewed normal course issuer bid, the Company is permitted to acquire a maximum of 1,802,128 Common Shares, being 10% of the public float as of January 31, 2016, in the 12-month period commencing February 11, 2016.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates:Declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per Common Share.Payable on December 3 to shareholders of record date on November 23.