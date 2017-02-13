Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)
16.09CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$16.09
$16.10
$16.18
$15.96
60,789
82,167
$19.93
$14.39
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gluskin Sheff + Associates says qtrly earnings per share $ 0.78
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
Gluskin Sheff + Associates announces June 30 assets under management
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. announces Q3 2016 results
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
Gluskin Sheff + Associates declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.10 and announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Gluskin Sheff + Associates:Declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on February 25 to shareholders of record date on February 15.Declared a special dividend of $0.10 per Common Share payable on February 25 to shareholders of record on February 15.Pursuant to renewed normal course issuer bid, the Company is permitted to acquire a maximum of 1,802,128 Common Shares, being 10% of the public float as of January 31, 2016, in the 12-month period commencing February 11, 2016. Full Article
Gluskin Sheff + Associates declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25
Gluskin Sheff + Associates:Declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per Common Share.Payable on December 3 to shareholders of record date on November 23. Full Article
BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates estimate assets under management at $8.9 billion
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at September 30, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: