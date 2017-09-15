Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Golden Star Resources files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 mln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd :Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing‍​.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Golden Star announces pricing of us$30 million offering of common shares .Pricing of $30.0 million, or 40,000,000, of its common shares in an underwritten public offering, at a price of us$0.75 per share.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Offering $65.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 .Golden star announces $65 million private offering of convertible senior notes.

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Golden Star announces $30 million offering of common shares . To use proceeds, proceeds from private offering of convertible senior to retire certain of its outstanding indebtedness . Golden star announces $30 million offering of common shares .To use proceeds to repurchase 5.0 pct convertible senior unsecured debentures due June 1, 2017, repaying medium term loan facility.

Golden Star Q2 adjusted earnings $0.01/share

Golden Star Resources Ltd : Golden Star reports second quarter 2016 results . Golden Star Resources Ltd quarterly loss per share $0.08 . Golden Star Resources Ltd quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.01 . Gold production of 42,461 ounces during Q2 of 2016 .Remain on track to achieve full year production, cash operating cost and capital expenditure guidance.

Golden Star continues to expect sustaining capital expenditure of $9 mln

Golden Star Resources Ltd: Golden Star announces second quarter 2016 operational results . Continues to expect sustaining capital expenditure of $9 million, development capital expenditure of $81 million for year . Gold production of 42,461 ounces during Q2 of 2016, in line with expectations .At half year, remains on track to achieve full year guidance for production, cash operating costs and capital expenditure.

Golden Star Resources Ltd announces $15 million bought deal financing

Golden Star Resources Ltd:Entered into an agreement with BMO Capital Markets, under which BMO Capital Markets has agreed to buy on bought deal basis 22,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.66 per common share for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million.Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for debt reduction as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.