Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Golden Star Resources files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 mln
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Golden Star Resources Ltd
Golden Star announces pricing of $30 mln offering of common shares
Golden Star Resources Ltd
Golden Star to offer $65 mln senior notes
Golden Star Resources Ltd
Golden Star to offer $30 mln shares
Golden Star Resources Ltd
Golden Star Q2 adjusted earnings $0.01/share
Golden Star Resources Ltd
Golden Star continues to expect sustaining capital expenditure of $9 mln
Golden Star Resources Ltd: Golden Star announces second quarter 2016 operational results . Continues to expect sustaining capital expenditure of $9 million, development capital expenditure of $81 million for year . Gold production of 42,461 ounces during Q2 of 2016, in line with expectations .At half year, remains on track to achieve full year guidance for production, cash operating costs and capital expenditure. Full Article
Golden Star Resources Ltd announces $15 million bought deal financing
Golden Star Resources Ltd:Entered into an agreement with BMO Capital Markets, under which BMO Capital Markets has agreed to buy on bought deal basis 22,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.66 per common share for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million.Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for debt reduction as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Full Article
BRIEF-Golden Star Resources files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 mln
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text:[http://bit.ly/2fpIyUh] Further company coverage: