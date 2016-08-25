Edition:
United Kingdom

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)

GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

145.40INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.85 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
Rs142.55
Open
Rs143.75
Day's High
Rs148.80
Day's Low
Rs143.10
Volume
8,403,835
Avg. Vol
2,345,137
52-wk High
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals says G. R. Aloria resigns as chairman
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd : G. R. Aloria ceases to be a director and chairman .  Full Article

Karnalyte Resources announces cessation of talks for financing for Phase I potash mine
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Karnalyte Resources Inc: Karnalyte Resources Inc announces cessation of negotiations in respect of financing for phase I potash mine and announces its annual meeting of shareholders . Cessation of negotiations with Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals in respect of proposed $700 million financing for phase i of potash mine at Wynyard . Julius Brinkman, vice president of capital markets, ceased to be engaged by Karnalyte effective July 29, 2016 .GSFC have been unable to reach an agreement on certain fundamental terms of transaction.  Full Article

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals June-qtr profit falls about 54 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 463 million rupees; June-quarter income from operations 10.82 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 11.37 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd News

» More GSFC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials