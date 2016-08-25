Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)

Karnalyte Resources Inc: Karnalyte Resources Inc announces cessation of negotiations in respect of financing for phase I potash mine and announces its annual meeting of shareholders . Cessation of negotiations with Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals in respect of proposed $700 million financing for phase i of potash mine at Wynyard . Julius Brinkman, vice president of capital markets, ceased to be engaged by Karnalyte effective July 29, 2016 .GSFC have been unable to reach an agreement on certain fundamental terms of transaction.