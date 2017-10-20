GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Glaxosmithkline says Shingrix approved in US

Oct 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :Shingrix approved in the us for prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 and over‍​ ‍​.Pooled clinical trial for Shingrix showed greater than 90 percent efficacy across all age groups ‍​.Following this approval from FDA, and pending recommendation from ACIP, Shingrix will be available shortly‍​.

Glaxosmithkline says ‍shingles vaccine approved in Canada

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc ::‍SHINGRIX HAS BEEN APPROVED IN CANADA FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES (HERPES ZOSTER) IN PEOPLE AGED 50 YEARS OR OLDER​.‍APPROVAL IN CANADA WAS BASED ON PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAMME EVALUATING ITS EFFICACY, SAFETY AND IMMUNOGENICITY IN MORE THAN 37,000 PEOPLE​.

GSK says asthma drug Nucala (Mepolizumab) meets primary endpoints

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : Phase IIIB Musca study successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints . Patients treated with Nucala (Mepolizumab) achieved clinically and statistically significant improvements in quality of life and lung function versus placebo . St. Georges respiratory questionnaire improved by 7.7 units from baseline versus. Placebo (p=0.001) . Lung function (first secondary endpoint), as measured by pre-bronchodilator fev1, increased by 120ml (p=0.001) more than in placebo patients . Asthma control showed a significant improvement versus. Placebo in Mepolizumab treatment group by 0.40 units (p<0.001) .Safety profile of Mepolizumab in Musca study was consistent with product label for Nucala.

GSK submits regulatory application in Japan for belimumab

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : Submits regulatory application in Japan for belimumab in systemic lupus erythematosus

Fimbrion, GSK to develop novel antibacterial therapy for UTIs

Fimbrion Therapeutics Inc:Fimbrion - co and GSK to develop novel antibacterial therapy for urinary tract infections.

Glaxo to pay $20 mln to resolve SEC charges

GlaxoSmithKline PLC : SEC says GlaxoSmithKline PLC to pay $20 million to settle foreign corrupt practices act charges . SEC says civil penalty resolves charges that glaxo's China-based units engaged in pay-to-prescribe schemes to boost sales . SEC says glaxo did not admit or deny wrongdoing . SEC says glaxo's accounting controls failed to prevent schemes, and improper payments were not accurately reflected in its books.

GlaxoSmithKline appoints new consumer healthcare CEO

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : GlaxoSmithKline plc appoints Brian McNamara as CEO of GSK consumer healthcare . McNamara succeeds Emma Walmsley who was last week appointed GSK CEO designate succeeding Sir Andrew Witty as GSK CEO . McNamara is currently head of Europe & Americas at GSK consumer healthcare

Aspen Pharmacare says GSK sells remaining stake in co

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : GSK completed an accelerated bookbuild for disposal of its remaining shareholding in aspen .Disposal in no way affects ongoing collaboration between aspen and GSK in South Africa.

GSK gets 477 mln stg gross proceeds from Aspen Pharmacare stake sale

Glaxosmithkline Plc :Gross proceeds of Aspen transaction are equivalent to £477 million.

GSK says to sell remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : GSK intends to sell remaining holding in Aspen . Intends to sell its remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd . Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately .Offering is expected to comprise up to 28.2 million Aspen ordinary shares equivalent to 6.2 pct of Aspen's ordinary share capital.