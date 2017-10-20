Edition:
United Kingdom

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)

GSK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,519.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,519.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,308,931
52-wk High
1,724.50
52-wk Low
1,444.00

Glaxosmithkline says Shingrix approved in US
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :Shingrix approved in the us for prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 and over‍​ ‍​.Pooled clinical trial for Shingrix showed greater than 90 percent efficacy across all age groups ‍​.Following this approval from FDA, and pending recommendation from ACIP, Shingrix will be available shortly‍​.  Full Article

Glaxosmithkline says ‍shingles vaccine approved in Canada
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc ::‍SHINGRIX HAS BEEN APPROVED IN CANADA FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES (HERPES ZOSTER) IN PEOPLE AGED 50 YEARS OR OLDER​.‍APPROVAL IN CANADA WAS BASED ON PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAMME EVALUATING ITS EFFICACY, SAFETY AND IMMUNOGENICITY IN MORE THAN 37,000 PEOPLE​.  Full Article

GSK says asthma drug Nucala (Mepolizumab) meets primary endpoints
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : Phase IIIB Musca study successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints . Patients treated with Nucala (Mepolizumab) achieved clinically and statistically significant improvements in quality of life and lung function versus placebo . St. Georges respiratory questionnaire improved by 7.7 units from baseline versus. Placebo (p=0.001) . Lung function (first secondary endpoint), as measured by pre-bronchodilator fev1, increased by 120ml (p=0.001) more than in placebo patients . Asthma control showed a significant improvement versus. Placebo in Mepolizumab treatment group by 0.40 units (p<0.001) .Safety profile of Mepolizumab in Musca study was consistent with product label for Nucala.  Full Article

GSK submits regulatory application in Japan for belimumab
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : Submits regulatory application in Japan for belimumab in systemic lupus erythematosus Further company coverage: [GSK.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

Fimbrion, GSK to develop novel antibacterial therapy for UTIs
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Fimbrion Therapeutics Inc:Fimbrion - co and GSK to develop novel antibacterial therapy for urinary tract infections.  Full Article

Glaxo to pay $20 mln to resolve SEC charges
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline PLC : SEC says GlaxoSmithKline PLC to pay $20 million to settle foreign corrupt practices act charges . SEC says civil penalty resolves charges that glaxo's China-based units engaged in pay-to-prescribe schemes to boost sales . SEC says glaxo did not admit or deny wrongdoing . SEC says glaxo's accounting controls failed to prevent schemes, and improper payments were not accurately reflected in its books.  Full Article

GlaxoSmithKline appoints new consumer healthcare CEO
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : GlaxoSmithKline plc appoints Brian McNamara as CEO of GSK consumer healthcare . McNamara succeeds Emma Walmsley who was last week appointed GSK CEO designate succeeding Sir Andrew Witty as GSK CEO . McNamara is currently head of Europe & Americas at GSK consumer healthcare Further company coverage: [GSK.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

Aspen Pharmacare says GSK sells remaining stake in co
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd : GSK completed an accelerated bookbuild for disposal of its remaining shareholding in aspen .Disposal in no way affects ongoing collaboration between aspen and GSK in South Africa.  Full Article

GSK gets 477 mln stg gross proceeds from Aspen Pharmacare stake sale
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Glaxosmithkline Plc :Gross proceeds of Aspen transaction are equivalent to £477 million.  Full Article

GSK says to sell remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

GlaxoSmithKline Plc : GSK intends to sell remaining holding in Aspen . Intends to sell its remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd . Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately .Offering is expected to comprise up to 28.2 million Aspen ordinary shares equivalent to 6.2 pct of Aspen's ordinary share capital.  Full Article

