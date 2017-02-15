goeasy Ltd (GSY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goeasy Ltd posts Q4 earnings per share c$0.60

Goeasy Ltd : Goeasy Ltd reports record results for the fourth quarter and full year . Q4 same store sales fell 1.9 percent . Q4 earnings per share c$0.60 . Q4 revenue rose 10.2 percent to c$91.3 million . Goeasy ltd - announced a 44 pct increase in its annual dividend from $0.50 to $0.72 per share. . Also established a number of three‐year targets that it is working to achieve by end of 2019 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.66, revenue view c$91.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Goeasy Ltd sees 2017 total revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent.

Goeasy - revenue for Q2 increased 18.1 pct to $86.1 mln

Goeasy Ltd : Reports record performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016 . Operating income for quarter was $18.1 million, up $7.7 million or 74.2 pct compared to operating income of $10.4 million for Q2 of 2015 . Reconfirmed targets for 2018 including reaching a $500 million loan book and total easyfinancial branch count of between 220 and 240 by end of 2018 . Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.75 . Revenue for Q2 of 2016 increased to $86.1 million, an increase of 18.1 pct from $73.9 million in Q2 of 2015 . Says company reconfirmed its stated targets for 2016 including growing loan book to $360 - $390 million by end of 2016 . Increased its targeted operating margin for easyfinancial to 36 pct to 38 pct for 2018. .Increased Its Targeted Operating Margin For Easyfinancial To 34 pct To 36 pct For 2016.

Goeasy announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Goeasy Ltd : Goeasy ltd announces renewal of normal course issuer bid . Proposes to purchase up to an aggregate of 986,105 common shares, being approximately 10% of goeasy's public float as of june 10, 2016 .Purchases may commence on june 27, 2016 and will terminate on june 26, 2017.

goeasy Ltd announces point-of-Sale Financing Venture With Sears Canada

goeasy Ltd:Its subsidiary, easyfinancial Services Inc has entered into a framework agreement with Sears Canada Inc to provide a point-of-sale financing platform for Sears' customers who wish to purchase large ticket items.