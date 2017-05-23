Edition:
Global Telecom Holding SAE (GTHE.CA)

GTHE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

6.44EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
£6.44
Open
£6.48
Day's High
£6.55
Day's Low
£6.44
Volume
4,020,809
Avg. Vol
6,392,481
52-wk High
£7.94
52-wk Low
£4.72

Latest Key Developments

Global Telecom unit Jazz acquires additional 4G/LTE spectrum in Pakistan
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Global Telecom Holding ::Jazz acquires additional 4G/LTE spectrum in Pakistan.Jazz won auction, awarding it 10 MHZ paired spectrum in 1800 MHZ band for a total consideration of $295 million plus withholding tax of 10 percent.  Full Article

Global Telecom says its Algerian unit has launched 4G services
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Global Telecom Holding :Says its Algerian unit has launched 4G services.  Full Article

Global Telecom Holding SAE News

