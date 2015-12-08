GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS)
GTLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6.10INR
10:58am BST
6.10INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-2.40%)
Rs-0.15 (-2.40%)
Prev Close
Rs6.25
Rs6.25
Open
Rs6.30
Rs6.30
Day's High
Rs6.55
Rs6.55
Day's Low
Rs6.05
Rs6.05
Volume
4,763,255
4,763,255
Avg. Vol
5,888,904
5,888,904
52-wk High
Rs8.65
Rs8.65
52-wk Low
Rs3.35
Rs3.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GTL Infrastructure Ltd says ops temporarily disrupted in Chennai, Tamil Nadu coastal region due to floods - Reuters
GTL Infrastructure Ltd:Temporary disruption of operations in Chennai and costal region of Tamil Nadu due to floods - RTRS. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.