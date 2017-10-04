Edition:
Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)

GTO.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

32.00EUR
9:32am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.23 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
€32.24
Open
€32.21
Day's High
€32.40
Day's Low
€31.90
Volume
192,691
Avg. Vol
1,119,872
52-wk High
€63.81
52-wk Low
€30.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gemalto and Ledger join forces to provide security for cryptocurrency-based activities
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - GEMALTO NV ::GEMALTO AND LEDGER JOIN FORCES TO PROVIDE SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BASED ACTIVITIES.  Full Article

Gemalto collaborates with Alibaba Group's Yunos
Monday, 17 Oct 2016 

Gemalto : Alibaba and Gemalto work hand-in-hand to secure China's IoT market .Announced that it is collaborating with Alibaba Group's Yunos to provide connectivity and security for Yunos.  Full Article

Norwegian national payment scheme Bankaxept chooses Gemalto
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Gemalto NV :Norwegian national payment scheme Bankaxept trusts Gemalto to enable mobile financial services for banks.  Full Article

Posten Norge selects Gemalto ID verification
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Gemalto :Posten Norge selects Gemalto ID verification to strengthen fraud protection for Norway.  Full Article

TIM and Samsung, in collaboration with Gemalto, launch smartwatch with integrated eSIM in Italy
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Gemalto NV :TIM and Samsung launch the first smartwatch in Italy with integrated eSIM, in collaboration with Gemalto.  Full Article

Gemalto NV says Q2 revenue fell to EUR 804 mln
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Gemalto NV: Gemalto NV says H1 adjusted profit from operations EUR 172 million versus EUR 160 million; H1 adjusted revenue EUR 1.50 billion, up 1 percent at constant exchange rates . Gemalto NV says Q2 revenue EUR 804 million versus EUR 813 million .Gemalto NV says confirming 2016 outlook.  Full Article

Snell Advanced Media selects Gemalto for protection against threats to intellectual property
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Gemalto Nv :Snell Advanced Media selects Gemalto for protection against threats to intellectual property.  Full Article

Gemalto supplies data encryption solution to YES Bank
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Gemalto NV :YES Bank secures mobile payment transactions with data encryption solution from Gemalto.  Full Article

Gemalto enables motorists in Marseille to pay for the actual time spent in parking bays via SMS
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Gemalto NV :Enables motorists in Marseille to pay for the actual time spent in parking bays via SMS.  Full Article

Gemalto wins order from Dai Nippon Printing
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Gemalto NV :Dai Nippon Printing <7912.T> selects Gemalto to offer cloud-based authentication for secure mobile payments and internet banking in Japan.  Full Article

Gemalto NV News

BRIEF-Gemalto and Ledger join forces to provide security for cryptocurrency-based activities

* GEMALTO AND LEDGER JOIN FORCES TO PROVIDE SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BASED ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

