Gemalto NV (GTO.AS)

Gemalto and Ledger join forces to provide security for cryptocurrency-based activities

Oct 4 (Reuters) - GEMALTO NV ::GEMALTO AND LEDGER JOIN FORCES TO PROVIDE SECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BASED ACTIVITIES.

Gemalto collaborates with Alibaba Group's Yunos

Gemalto : Alibaba and Gemalto work hand-in-hand to secure China's IoT market .Announced that it is collaborating with Alibaba Group's Yunos to provide connectivity and security for Yunos.

Norwegian national payment scheme Bankaxept chooses Gemalto

Gemalto NV :Norwegian national payment scheme Bankaxept trusts Gemalto to enable mobile financial services for banks.

Posten Norge selects Gemalto ID verification

Gemalto :Posten Norge selects Gemalto ID verification to strengthen fraud protection for Norway.

TIM and Samsung, in collaboration with Gemalto, launch smartwatch with integrated eSIM in Italy

Gemalto NV :TIM and Samsung launch the first smartwatch in Italy with integrated eSIM, in collaboration with Gemalto.

Gemalto NV says Q2 revenue fell to EUR 804 mln

Gemalto NV: Gemalto NV says H1 adjusted profit from operations EUR 172 million versus EUR 160 million; H1 adjusted revenue EUR 1.50 billion, up 1 percent at constant exchange rates . Gemalto NV says Q2 revenue EUR 804 million versus EUR 813 million .Gemalto NV says confirming 2016 outlook.

Snell Advanced Media selects Gemalto for protection against threats to intellectual property

Gemalto Nv :Snell Advanced Media selects Gemalto for protection against threats to intellectual property.

Gemalto supplies data encryption solution to YES Bank

Gemalto NV :YES Bank secures mobile payment transactions with data encryption solution from Gemalto.

Gemalto enables motorists in Marseille to pay for the actual time spent in parking bays via SMS

Gemalto NV :Enables motorists in Marseille to pay for the actual time spent in parking bays via SMS.

Gemalto wins order from Dai Nippon Printing

Gemalto NV :Dai Nippon Printing <7912.T> selects Gemalto to offer cloud-based authentication for secure mobile payments and internet banking in Japan.