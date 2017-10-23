Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (GTT.PA)
42.15EUR
3:37pm BST
€-0.38 (-0.88%)
€42.53
€42.67
€42.88
€41.92
41,765
59,612
€46.94
€28.38
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
GTT signs service agreement for membrane cargo containment system of Shell's FLNG Prelude
Oct 23 (Reuters) - GTT
GTT 9-month revenues down at 168.5 million euros
Oct 18 (Reuters) - GTT
GTT announces resignation of CFO Cécile Arson
Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA
GTT revenues for first nine months of 2016 up 12 pct
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA
GTT receives order from SHI for a new LNG carrier
Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA
GTT obtains 2 DNV G1 approvals for G-Sim training software
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA
GTT sees lower-than-expected growth in 2016 revenues
Gaztransport Et Technigaz Sa
GTT and Endel work together on membrane containment systems
Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA
GTT to supply Teekay Shipping with G-SIM LNG simulator software
Gaztransport et Technigaz SA
GTT settles in China
Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA
BRIEF-GTT signs service agreement for membrane cargo containment system of Shell's FLNG Prelude
* SIGNING OF SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR MEMBRANE CARGO CONTAINMENT SYSTEM OF SHELL'S FLNG PRELUDE Source text: http://bit.ly/2yHAarB Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)