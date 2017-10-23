Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (GTT.PA)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GTT signs service agreement for membrane cargo containment system‍​ of Shell's FLNG Prelude
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - GTT ::SIGNING OF SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR MEMBRANE CARGO CONTAINMENT SYSTEM‍​ OF SHELL'S FLNG PRELUDE.  Full Article

GTT 9-month revenues down at 168.5 million euros
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - GTT ::9-MONTH REVENUES EUR ‍​168.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.AS AT SEPT 30, ORDER BOOK STOOD AT 86 UNITS.CONFIRMS 2017 TARGETS.9-MONTH REVENUES FROM SERVICES EUR 11.4 MILLION, UP 26.6 PERCENT.  Full Article

GTT announces resignation of CFO Cécile Arson
Friday, 28 Oct 2016 

Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : GTT announced resignation of Cécile Arson, Chief Financial Officer .Julien Burdeau, GTT's Chief Operating Officer, will be acting Chief Financial Officer in interim.  Full Article

GTT revenues for first nine months of 2016 up 12 pct
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Gaztransport et Technigaz SA : Revenues for the first nine months of 2016 up 12 pct . Confirmation of targets for 2016 . 9-Month revenues from operating activities 176.7 million euros versus 158.4 million euros year ago .Order book of 103 units at Sept. 30, 2016.  Full Article

GTT receives order from SHI for a new LNG carrier
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : Receives order from SHI for a new LNG carrier .Delivery is scheduled in 2019.  Full Article

GTT obtains 2 DNV G1 approvals for G-Sim training software
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Gaztransport et Technigaz SA : GTT obtains two DNV Gl approvals for G-Sim training software Further company coverage: [GTT.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

GTT sees lower-than-expected growth in 2016 revenues
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Gaztransport Et Technigaz Sa : H1 revenue of 116.9 million euros, up 11.4 pct . H1 EBIT of 72.1 million euros, up 11.7 pct . H1 EBITDA margin of 63.1 pct versus 62.9 pct year ago . H1 profit of 60.5 million euros, up 11.6 pct . Says the cumulative revenue for the 2016-2020 period would amount to 636 million euros . Says 2016 net margin above 50 pct and 2016 and 2017 dividend outlook confirmed . Order book at June 30 stood at 107 units .Sees lower-than-expected growth in 2016 revenues due to the time lag in the construction milestones of some vessels.  Full Article

GTT and Endel work together on membrane containment systems
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : GTT and Endel are working together for the roll-out of membrane containment systems .Endel created a mock-up of a mark III type GTT membrane system.  Full Article

GTT to supply Teekay Shipping with G-SIM LNG simulator software
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Gaztransport et Technigaz SA : Awarded a contract by Teekay Shipping to supply the G-SIM LNG simulator software into their training centres in Glasgow, Manila and Bahrain Further company coverage: [GTT.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

GTT settles in China
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Gaztransport Et Technigaz SA : Settles in China .Says to have inaugurated on June 3 its office in Shanghai.  Full Article

