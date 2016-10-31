Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)
4.66TRY
22 Oct 2017
-0.07TL (-1.48%)
4.73TL
4.71TL
4.72TL
4.66TL
1,897,252
6,171,029
5.55TL
3.98TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Gubre Fabrikalari decides to go out to tender to sell 40 pct of Negmar Denizcilik
Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S.
Gubre Fabrikalari Q2 net result swings to loss of 15.6 mln lira
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS
Gubre Fabrikalari decides restructuring for some units
Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S.
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS appoints Ferhat Senel as acting general manager (CEO)
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Appoints deputy General Manager Ferhat Senel as acting general manager (CEO). Full Article
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS raises 2016 net income and EBITDA guidance above analysts' estimates
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Sees 2016 consolidated sales revenues of 4.04 billion lira.Raises 2016 consolidated EBITDA guidance to 626.0 million lira.Raises 2016 consolidated net income guidance to 456.0 million lira.FY 2016 net income of 189.23 million lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.FY 2016 EBITDA of 538.3 million lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS says chairman Irfan Guvendi resigns
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Says chairman Irfan Guvendi resigns. Full Article
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS gives FY 2016 outlook above analysts' estimates
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Sees FY 2016 sales income at 4.04 billion lira.Sees Fy 2016 net profit at 234 million lira.Sees FY 2016 operating profit margin at 13 percent.FY 2016 net income of 210.5 million lira and revenue of 3.72 billion lira- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS cancels sale of 40 pct in Negmar Denizcilik
Gubre Fabrikalari TAS:Cancels sale of 40 pct in Negmar Denizcilik since buyer Raintrade Petrokimya ve Dış Ticaret did not met obligations for the transaction. Full Article