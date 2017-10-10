Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD.TO)

Edition:
8.69CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.11 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
$8.58
Open
$8.58
Day's High
$8.76
Day's Low
$8.53
Volume
138,988
Avg. Vol
160,139
52-wk High
$11.03
52-wk Low
$8.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Knight Therapeutics CFO Jeffrey Kadanoff steps down
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc :Jeffrey Kadanoff, CFO is leaving Knight effective October 13, 2017​.Effective immediately, Samira Sakhia, president of Knight, will assume additional responsibility of CFO​.  Full Article

Knight Therapeutics announces increase in ownership of Crescita Therapeutics
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc :Knight Therapeutics - ‍pursuant to early warning requirements of national instrument 62-103, co announced increase in ownership of Crescita Therapeutics.Knight Therapeutics Inc - ‍now owns aggregate of 2.08 million common shares of crescita representing about 14.9 pct of outstanding common shares of Crescita​.  Full Article

Strategic partner Intega Skin Sciences Inc,acquired by Crescita Therapeutics Inc
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Knight Therapeutics Inc : As part of Crescita acquisition, it was agreed that $3.0 million of Knight's secured loan will be repaid . As part of Crescita deal , it was agreed that interest rate on Knight's remaining loan balance will be reduced to 9%/year . Received 645,002 common shares of Crescita in exchange for its intega shares . Now owns an aggregate of 1.5 million common shares of crescita, representing about 10.9% of outstanding common shares of Crescita .Strategic partner Intega Skin Sciences Inc, a Montreal-based Dermatology Company, has been acquired by Crescita Therapeutics Inc.  Full Article

Crescita Therapeutics acquires Intega Skin Sciences
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Crescita Therapeutics Inc : Crescita Therapeutics Inc announces acquisition of Intega Skin Sciences . Crescita Therapeutics Inc says aggregate purchase price paid by company for 100 pct of Intega's equity consists of $8.0 million . Says repaid a bridge loan at closing of $3.0 million . Provided a limited recourse guarantee of Intega's obligations under its $7.0 million term loan from Knight Therapeutics Inc . Gregory Orleski, former CEO of Intega, appointed CEO of Crescita effective September 1, 2016 . Orleski replaces Dan Chicoine as chief executive officer . Chicoine will remain as Crescita's executive chairman and member of company's board of directors . Orleski, Thomas Schlader will also be joining Crescita board of directors . Purchase price also include additional $2.0 million in milestones if certain financial targets are achieved by Intega in 2016, 2017 .Mario Laflamme has been appointed Crescita's new chief financial officer effective September 6, 2016 replacing Stephen Lemieux.  Full Article

Knight Therapeutics qtrly EPS $0.04
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Knight Therapeutics Inc :Qtrly earnings per share $0.04.  Full Article

SIFI s.p.a., Knight Therapeutics in canadian license agreement for NETILDEX(tm)
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Knight Therapeutics Inc : SIFI s.p.a. and Knight Therapeutics announce canadian license agreement for NETILDEX(tm) .Knight will also handle all ongoing regulatory and commercial activities for netildex(tm) in canada..  Full Article

Knight Therapeutics enters into agreement for $200 mln bought deal of common shares
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Knight Therapeutics : Bought deal agreement pursuant to which underwriters agreed to purchase 25 million shares of company at $8.00 per common share .Knight therapeutics enters into agreement for a $200 million bought deal of common shares.  Full Article

Knight Therapeutics qtrly earnings $0.005/shr
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Knight Therapeutics Inc : Qtrly revenue $1.1 million versus $247,000 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.005 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$1.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Knight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.005
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Knight Therapeutics Inc : Knight reports first quarter 2016 results . Knight Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenue $1.07 million versus $247,000 . Knight Therapeutics Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.005 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$1.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Knight Therapeutics Inc says Canadian sublicense agreement for Probuphine
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Knight Therapeutics Inc:Braeburn pharmaceuticals and Knight Therapeutics announce Canadian sublicense agreement for probuphine®.Says under the terms Knight will also handle all ongoing regulatory and commercial activities for probuphine® in Canada.Knight therapeutics-co and braeburn pharmaceuticals entered into agreement whereby co received exclusive rights to commercialize probuphine® in Canada.  Full Article

