Guyana Goldfields Inc (GUY.TO)

Guyana Goldfields produces 41,000 oz Au in Q3 2017

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc :Guyana goldfields Inc produces 41,000 oz Au in Q3 2017.Gold production was as-expected for quarter according to 2017 mine plan.In Q3 ended September 30, 2017, mill processed an average of 6,170 tonnes per day.Guyana Goldfields Inc - company is on track to meet lower end of its annual production guidance of 160,000 - 180,000 ounces of gold for year.

Guyana goldfields reports Q2 EPS of $0.05

Guyana Goldfields Inc : Guyana Goldfields inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results; sold 36,585 ounces of gold generating $11.6m in free cash flow and net earnings of $0.05 per share . Q2 earnings per share $0.05 . 2016 production guidance increased to 140,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold . For quarter sold 36,585 ounces of gold at average realized gold price of $1,269/ounce, generating gross Q2 revenues of $46.4 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.08, revenue view c$51.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Says all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2016 was increased from $637 to $687 per ounce to $670 to $720 per ounce.

Guyana Goldfields announces C$110 million bought deal financing

Guyana Goldfields Inc : Guyana Goldfields Inc announces C$110 million bought deal financing . Guyana Goldfields Inc says company estimates that gold production through June 30, 2016 will total approximately 75,000 ounces at its Aurora Mine . Net proceeds of offering to be used to fund expansion of Aurora gold mine to increase capacity to 8,000 tonnes per day . Guyana Goldfields Inc says company is increasing its 2016 production guidance to 140,000 to 160,000 ounces . Says underwriters to buy on a bought deal basis by way of a short form prospectus, 10.7 million common shares from co . Guyana Goldfields says underwriters to buy on bought deal basis by way of a short form prospectus, 1 million common shares from Patrick Sheridan, founder . Guyana Goldfields Inc says entered into agreement with syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank and RBC Capital Markets .All-In sustaining cost (AISC) guidance for 2016 has been increased from US$637 to US$687 per ounce to US$670 to US$720 per ounce.

Guyana Goldfields Inc Q1 shr $0.04

Guyana Goldfields Inc : Qtrly net earnings per share of $0.04 . Says believes it will achieve its production guidance for 2016 of approximately 130,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold .Guyana Goldfields Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results; sold 40,568 ounces of gold generating $18m in free cash flow.