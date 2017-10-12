GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

GVC Holdings ‍says Q3 daily NGR up 10 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gvc Holdings Plc ::‍Q3 GROUP DAILY NGR UP 10% (+13% CONSTANT CURRENCY)​.Q3 ‍SPORTS BRANDS DAILY NGR UP 11% (+14% CONSTANT CURRENCY)​.‍Q3 GAMES BRANDS DAILY NGR UP 15% (+17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)​.‍WITHIN SPORTS BRANDS, GROSS WIN MARGIN FOR Q3 WAS 11.2%​.‍"GROUP HAS ALSO ENJOYED A STRONG START TO Q4, ALBEIT IT IS JUST OVER A WEEK INTO PERIOD"​.

GVC Holdings Q1 daily gaming revenue up 13 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc ::Group delivered a strong performance in Q1, with daily NGR up 13 pct (+14 pct in constant currency) on pro forma Q1 2016.Positive momentum reported in Q1 has continued into Q2.Group daily NGR is up 16 pct (+18 pct in constant currency) for Q2 period up to May 21 against same period in 2016."Comparatives will get more challenging as we move through rest of year, particularly in absence of a major football tournament this summer" - CEO.Continued enhancements to customer offering, return to more normalised marketing spend will deliver another year of strong progress.

GVC Holdings says CFO Richard Cooper to step down; Paul Miles to succeed

GVC Holdings Plc : Richard cooper, chief financial officer, is to step down from board, effective from February 2017 .Paul Miles, currently chief financial officer of consumer credit group Wonga, has agreed to join group in Feb. 2017.

GVC says replaces existing financing arrangements

Gvc Holdings Plc : Has entered into a commitment with nomura international plc ("nomura") for a replacement of gvc's existing financing . Proceeds of which are to be applied towards repayment of its secured eur 400 million term loan facility with cerberus business finance, llc . Gvc and nomura have committed to eur 250 million nomura loan with formal documentation of agreement being signed by 31 october 2016 . Balance of cerberus loan will be repaid from existing cash resources .Replacement of existing financing arrangements.

GVC Holdings says transfers to premium listing

Gvc Holdings Plc : Transfer to a premium listing .Approval by UK Listing Authority of transfer of listing category of all of its ordinary shares from standard listing segment to premium listing segment.

GVC Holdings says trading in Q2 has been strong

GVC Holdings Plc : Trading statement . Trading update for six month period ending June 30 2016 . Trading in Q2 has been strong with both GVC and bwin.party brands achieving double digit growth on a constant currency basis. . Q2-2016 NGR per day grew by 11 pct compared to Q2-2015 on a pro forma 2 basis, and grew by 16 pct on a constant currency basis . In Q2-2016, GVC brands grew by 24 pct and bwin.party brands grew by 12 pct pro forma 2 year on year on a constant currency basis . In H1 2016, NGR per day grew by 7 pct on a pro forma 2 basis, and 11 pct in constant currency . In H1-2016, GVC brands grew by 15 pct and bwin.party brands grew by 9 pct pro forma 2 year on year on a constant currency basis . H1-2016 total pro forma 2 NGR was 439 mln euros, up 8 pct (H1-2015: 407 mln euros) . H1 2016 NGR on a reported basis 3 was 388 mln euros up 223 pct (H1-2015: 120 mln euros) .Following positive performance reported in Q1, trading in Q2 has been strong with an acceleration in underlying NGR per day growth.

GVC gets New Jersey licence approval in relation to Bwin deal

GVC Holdings Plc : On June 9, New Jersey division of gaming enforcement issued an order concluding its preliminary investigation of GVC in connection with its acquisition of Bwin.Party . DGE determined that New Jersey licenses held by Bwin.Party shall remain valid under GVC's ownership and a transactional waiver is not needed in connection with existing New Jersey contracts .Additionally, DGE ordered termination of monitoring agreement under which Bwin.Party had been operating since acquisition by GVC.

GVC Holdings Q2 avg pro forma revenues per day rise

GVC Holdings Plc :Average group pro forma revenues per day in Q2 currently 11% up versus year ago, and 15% higher on a constant currency basis.

GVC Holdings signs 10-year B2B platform licensing deal with Betfred

GVC Holdings Plc :Announce that it has signed terms to licence its online sportsbook and gaming platform ("agreement" or "contract") to Betfred.