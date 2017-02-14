GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS)

Edition:
GVK Power & Infrastructure Dec qtr loss narrrows
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 7.1 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 71.2 million rupees .Net loss in dec quarter last year was 68 million rupees; net sales was 68.3 million rupees.  Full Article

GVK Power and Infrastructure March-qtr consol loss widens
Friday, 20 May 2016 

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd : March-quarter consol net loss 4.08 billion rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 10.81 billion rupees .  Full Article

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:Says that it will divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for 214.9 billion Indian rupees.  Full Article

As India Inc struggles to cut down debt, the economy suffers

MUMBAI India's cash crunch and confusion over the introduction of a national sales tax were initially blamed for pulling economic growth down to its weakest pace in more than three years. But that is masking a more debilitating factor affecting the economy - corporate debt.

