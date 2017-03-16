Gerry Weber International AG (GWIG.DE)
Gerry Weber Q1 consolidated EBITDA up at 15.6 mln euros
Gerry Weber
GK Software says Gerry Weber opts for new store-level software by SAP and GK Software
GK Software AG
Gerry Weber H1 sales up 2.5 pct to 443.6 million euros
Gerry Weber International AG
Gerry Weber International confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook
Gerry Weber International AG:Projects consolidated sales revenues of between 890 million and 920 million euros for FY 2015/16.Expects Group EBIT to amount to between 10 million euros and 20 million euros in the FY 2015/16.FY 2015/2016 revenue estimate 918.68 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Gerry Weber International proposes lower dividend
Gerry Weber International AG:Proposal to pay a dividend of 0.40 euros per share (previous year: 0.75 euros per share). Full Article
Gerry Weber International gives FY 2015/16 outlook below analysts' estimates
Gerry Weber International AG:Projects consolidated sales revenues of between 890 million and 920 million euros for financial year 2015/16.FY 2015/2016 earnings before interest and taxes will amount to between 10 and 20 million euros, net of one-offs.FY 2015/16 revenue estimate 949.14 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Gerry Weber International AG announces layoffs - Reuters
Gerry Weber International AG:About 200 jobs at headquarter in halle/westphalia as well as approx. 50 jobs in foreign subsidiaries will have to be cut.Optimisation of structures and processes will cut operating and personnel expenses by 20 to 25 million euros per year.460 employees in domestic and international stores will be affected by consolidation of store network. Full Article
Gerry Weber International launch a programme to realign the group
Gerry Weber International AG:Managing board has decided to launch a programme to realign Gerry Weber Group.Program launched against background of unsatisfactory business performance of past months and continued challenging market environment. Full Article
