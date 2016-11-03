Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO)

Great-west Lifeco Inc : Great-West lifeco - consolidated aum at september 30, 2016 were over c$1.2 trillion, an increase of c$16.0 billion from december 31, 2015 . Great-West lifeco - set annual cost savings targets of eur 16 million pre-tax to be achieved through "operating efficiencies from combination of businesses" . Great-West lifeco inc - integration activities, with an expected cost of eur 16 million pre-tax, are anticipated to be completed in next 18 to 24 months . Great-West lifeco reports third quarter 2016 results . Q3 earnings per share c$0.682 .Q3 earnings per share view c$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Great-west Lifeco Inc : West lifeco reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share c$0.675 . West lifeco inc - lifeco sales in q2 of 2016 of $24.9 billion were up 1% compared to same quarter in 2015. . West lifeco inc says consolidated assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were approximately $1.2 trillion, a decrease of $28.7 billion from december 31, 2015 . West lifeco - total united states segment assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were $786 billion compared to $808 billion at december 31, 2015 . West lifeco inc says lifeco premiums and deposits in q2 of 2016 of $28.2 billion were up 28% from same quarter in 2015 . Says insurance & annuities sales for q2 of 2016 were $5.6 billion, compared to $3.4 billion a year ago . West lifeco inc - total canada segment assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were $171 billion compared to $166 billion at december 31, 2015 .West lifeco inc - total europe segment assets under administration at june 30, 2016 were $227 billion compared to $238 billion at december 31, 2015.