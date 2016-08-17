Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grand City Properties H1 FFO I up at 76 mln euros

Grand City Properties SA : H1 rental and operating income at 209 million euros, a 46% increase to yoy . H1 FFO I for first six months of 2016 increased to 76 million euros, 40% yoy . Dividend policy of 50% of FFO I starting from next dividend payment in 2017, from previously 30% . H1 EBITDA increased 107% yoy to 487 million euros . H1 adjusted EBITDA up 44% yoy, amounted to 107 million euros for H1 2016 .H1 net profit reached eur392 million, 101% increase to H1 2015; earning per share at 2.10 euros, 43% increase yoy.

Grand City Properties Q1 FFO I up at 38 mln euros

Grand City Properties SA : Announces first quarter 2016 results showing considerable operational achievements . Q1 rental and operating income at 101 million euros ($114.26 million), up 54 pct yoy . Q1 EBITDA at 122 million euros, up 30 pct yoy . Adjusted EBITDA increased by 56 pct yoy to 53 million euros in Q1 2016 . Q1 FFO I increased by 50 pct yoy to 38 million euros .Q1 net profit increased to 90 million euros, earning per share at 0.47 euros.

Grand City Properties SA successfully places EUR 450 mln convertible bonds

Grand City Properties SA:Successful placement of convertible bonds.Bonds were placed with institutional at issue price of 100 pct of their principal amount​.‍Successful placement of 450 million euros ($494.5 million) unsubordinated, unsecured bonds convertible into new ordinary shares​.

Grand City Properties launches convertible bond offering

Grand City Properties SA:Launches convertible bond offering ‍Offering will comprise a placing of bonds by company, with a total placement volume of up to 400 million euros.Issue price ranging between 98.5 pct to 100 pct of their principal amount, will carry a nominal coupon of 0.25 pct per annum.‍Bonds will have a maturity of 6 years​.Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund company's growth strategy and/or repayment of loans​.

Grand City Properties ‍announces conversion of bonds due 2019

Grand City Properties SA:‍Announces that convertible bonds due 2019 have been converted​ ‍.Principal amount of the Series C Bonds converted into share capital of the Company is 274.8 million euros, representing 99.93 percent of aggregate principal amount of the Series C Bonds and results in a decrease of debt in the same amount.As a result of recent conversions after announcement of redemption in respect of series C bonds, equity of company increased by 123 million euros.Due to the recent conversions of the Series C Bonds, 12,818,288 new shares were issued by the Company.

Grand City Properties increases portfolio to 76,000 units

Grand City Properties SA:Realizes pipeline and increases portfolio to 76,000 units.Has signed acquisitions of approx. 5,000 units through several transactions at a cost of 170 million euros with net rent of 15 million euros and vacancy of 15 pct.Takeover will increase annualized rental income run rate to 405 million euros.