Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Grand City Properties H1 FFO I up at 76 mln euros
Grand City Properties SA
Grand City Properties Q1 FFO I up at 38 mln euros
Grand City Properties SA
Grand City Properties SA successfully places EUR 450 mln convertible bonds
Grand City Properties SA:Successful placement of convertible bonds.Bonds were placed with institutional at issue price of 100 pct of their principal amount.Successful placement of 450 million euros ($494.5 million) unsubordinated, unsecured bonds convertible into new ordinary shares. Full Article
Grand City Properties launches convertible bond offering
Grand City Properties SA:Launches convertible bond offering Offering will comprise a placing of bonds by company, with a total placement volume of up to 400 million euros.Issue price ranging between 98.5 pct to 100 pct of their principal amount, will carry a nominal coupon of 0.25 pct per annum.Bonds will have a maturity of 6 years.Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund company's growth strategy and/or repayment of loans. Full Article
Grand City Properties announces conversion of bonds due 2019
Grand City Properties SA:Announces that convertible bonds due 2019 have been converted .Principal amount of the Series C Bonds converted into share capital of the Company is 274.8 million euros, representing 99.93 percent of aggregate principal amount of the Series C Bonds and results in a decrease of debt in the same amount.As a result of recent conversions after announcement of redemption in respect of series C bonds, equity of company increased by 123 million euros.Due to the recent conversions of the Series C Bonds, 12,818,288 new shares were issued by the Company. Full Article
Grand City Properties increases portfolio to 76,000 units
Grand City Properties SA:Realizes pipeline and increases portfolio to 76,000 units.Has signed acquisitions of approx. 5,000 units through several transactions at a cost of 170 million euros with net rent of 15 million euros and vacancy of 15 pct.Takeover will increase annualized rental income run rate to 405 million euros. Full Article
