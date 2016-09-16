GYM Group PLC (GYM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bookrunner: Bookrunner says sellers announce their intention to sell approximately 15 million ordinary shares ( "placing shares") in company . Placing shares represent approximately 12 pct of company's issued share capital . Numis, Barclays are acting for Phoenix and Bridges as joint bookrunners in connection with placing . Final number of placing shares, price of placing will be agreed by joint bookrunners and sellers at close of bookbuild process .Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement.

Bookrunner says 15 mln shares of Gym Group sold via placing

Bookrunner: Sellers have sold 15 million existing ordinary shares at a price of 210 pence per share in Gym Group (representing about 12 pct of co's issued share capital) .Placing was conducted through an accelerated bookbuild.

