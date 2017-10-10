Helma Eigenheimbau AG (H5EG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Helma Eigenheimbau: supervisory board chairman Otto Holzkamp passed away

Oct 10 (Reuters) - HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG ::DGAP-NEWS: HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN OTTO HOLZKAMP PASSED AWAY.‍UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED, SUPERVISORY BOARD BE HEADED ON PROVISIONAL BASIS BY ITS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN, SVEN AßMANN​.

Helma Eigenheimbau 9-mth new order intake of EUR 190.5 mln

Helma Eigenheimbau AG : New order intake for first nine months of FY 2016 reported . Achieved net new order intake of 190.5 million euros ($213.38 million) during first nine months of current financial year .Assumes that Q4 of 2016 will constitute strongest quarter of financial year.

Helma Eigenheimbau H1 EBIT up by 29 pct at 6.3 mln euros

Helma Eigenheimbau AG : Reports significant revenue and earnings growth in H1 2016 . In first half of 2016, Helma Group grew its revenue by around 34 pct year-on-year, from 77.0 million euros ($85.81 million) to 103.0 million euros . Helma group grew its H1 revenue by around 34 pct year-on-year, from 77.0 million euros to 103.0 million euros . H1 EBIT consequently grew by 29 pct to 6.3 million euros . H1 net financial result amounted to -1.1 million euros in reporting period, leaving 3.6 million euros of consolidated net income after minority interests (H1 2015: 2.2 million euros) . As in previous years, and due to weather-related conditions, helma group will generate most of it annual net income during second half of year in 2016 .Confirms FY forecast.

Helma Eigenheimbau H1 new order growth of 7 pct at EUR 120.6 mln

Helma Eigenheimbau AG : Achieves new order growth of 7 percent to reach 120.6 million euros ($134.07 million) in H1 2016 . It is anticipated that new order intake in 2016 will be distributed more evenly over individual quarters .Assumes new order intake in H2 of 2016 will lie significantly ahead of new order intake during first 6 month of year.

HELMA Eigenheimbau plans dividend of 0.79 euros per share

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:Is planning to increase its dividend by around 25 pct to 0.79 euros per share.

HELMA Eigenheimbau comments on FY 2016 outlook

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:‍Anticipates consolidated revenue of 260 million euros in FY 2016.Consolidated EBIT of around 22.0 million euros is expected in FY 2016​​.FY 2016 revenue estimate 272.80 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 25.85 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.​.