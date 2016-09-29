Edition:
Hamborner Reit AG (HABG.DE)

HABG.DE on Xetra

9.00EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
€9.11
Open
€9.07
Day's High
€9.11
Day's Low
€9.00
Volume
97,630
Avg. Vol
122,503
52-wk High
€10.00
52-wk Low
€8.20

HAMBORNER REIT acquires commercial building in Dortmund
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

HAMBORNER REIT AG : Acquires commercial building in Dortmund city centre .Purchase price amounts to 30.9 million euros ($34.69 million).  Full Article

Hamborner Reit commences private placement for shares not subscribed in connection with its capital increase
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Hamborner Reit Ag : Commences private placement for shares not subscribed in connection with its capital increase . Remaining portion of up to 9.69 pct, of offer shares will be offered by way of a private placement to institutional investors after close of trading for price of 9.40 euros ($10.59) per offer share today .Shareholders of Hamborner Reit have so far subscribed for 15,997,602, or 90.31 pct, of offer shares in subscription rights offering which will end today.  Full Article

Hamborner Reit acquires retail centre in Hanau
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Hamborner Reit AG : Acquires retail centre in Hanau .Purchase price for property amounts to 37.45 million euros ($41.85 million).  Full Article

Hamborner REIT H1 net profit up at 8.8 million euros
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Hamborner Reit AG : Vacancy rate was down considerably year-on-year (2.5 pct) at 1.4 pct as at 30 June 2016 . Is assuming an increase in rental income and FFO for full year 2016 at top end of previously forecast range of 13 pct to 15 pct . Income from rents and leases was 29.9 million euros ($33.34 million) in first six months of this year, up by 20.9 pct year-on-year . FFO rose by 23.9 pct in first half of 2016 to 17.3 million euros .H1 net profit of 8.8 million euros was also significantly higher than 5.0 million euros for first half of 2015.  Full Article

HAMBORNER REIT: purchase agreement signed for office property in Kiel
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

HAMBORNER REIT AG : Purchase agreement signed for office property in Kiel . Purchase price is around 20.9 million euros ($22.97 million) .Completion of property and handover to tenant expected to be in mid-2017.  Full Article

Hamborner Reit sells office and commercial property in Essen
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Hamborner Reit AG : Sale of an office and commercial property in Essen . Transfer of possession is expected to take place in second half of 2016 . Selling price is approximately 3.26 million euros ($3.72 million) . Buyer of property is a private investor .Property has a rental area of around 2,300 square metres, nine rental units and annual rental income of around 267,000 euros.  Full Article

Hamborner Reit gives FY 2016 forecast
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Hamborner Reit AG:Positive outlook for FY 2016.Rental income is currently expected to rise by between around 13 pct and 15 pct in FY 2016.FY 2015 reported income from rents and leases 52.4 million euros.  Full Article

Hamborner Reit buys another office property in Muenster
Monday, 15 Feb 2016 

Hamborner Reit AG:Purchase agreement signed for another office property in Muenster.Seller of the property is the Deilmann planning company from Muenster.Purchase price is around 6.5 million euros with a gross initial yield of 6.8 pct.Total volume of the Deilmann Park property is around 30 million euros.  Full Article

Hamborner Reit to propose for FY 2015 increase of dividend from 40 cents to 42 cents​
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Hamborner Reit AG:Intends to propose for FY 2015 to increase dividend from 40 cents to 42 cents​.  Full Article

Hamborner Reit AG buys Haerder-Center in Luebeck
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Hamborner Reit AG:Signed purchase agreement for Haerder-Center in Luebeck on Dec. 16.Purchase price is around 50 million euros ($54.3 million) and gross initial yield 6.5 pct​‍.  Full Article

