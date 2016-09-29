Hamborner Reit AG (HABG.DE)
9.00EUR
4:35pm BST
€-0.11 (-1.21%)
€9.11
€9.07
€9.11
€9.00
97,630
122,503
€10.00
€8.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
HAMBORNER REIT acquires commercial building in Dortmund
HAMBORNER REIT AG
Hamborner Reit commences private placement for shares not subscribed in connection with its capital increase
Hamborner Reit Ag
Hamborner Reit acquires retail centre in Hanau
Hamborner Reit AG
Hamborner REIT H1 net profit up at 8.8 million euros
Hamborner Reit AG
HAMBORNER REIT: purchase agreement signed for office property in Kiel
HAMBORNER REIT AG
Hamborner Reit sells office and commercial property in Essen
Hamborner Reit AG
Hamborner Reit gives FY 2016 forecast
Hamborner Reit AG:Positive outlook for FY 2016.Rental income is currently expected to rise by between around 13 pct and 15 pct in FY 2016.FY 2015 reported income from rents and leases 52.4 million euros. Full Article
Hamborner Reit buys another office property in Muenster
Hamborner Reit AG:Purchase agreement signed for another office property in Muenster.Seller of the property is the Deilmann planning company from Muenster.Purchase price is around 6.5 million euros with a gross initial yield of 6.8 pct.Total volume of the Deilmann Park property is around 30 million euros. Full Article
Hamborner Reit to propose for FY 2015 increase of dividend from 40 cents to 42 cents
Hamborner Reit AG:Intends to propose for FY 2015 to increase dividend from 40 cents to 42 cents. Full Article
Hamborner Reit AG buys Haerder-Center in Luebeck
Hamborner Reit AG:Signed purchase agreement for Haerder-Center in Luebeck on Dec. 16.Purchase price is around 50 million euros ($54.3 million) and gross initial yield 6.5 pct. Full Article
