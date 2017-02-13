Edition:
United Kingdom

Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)

HALC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

269.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs271.90
Open
Rs269.60
Day's High
Rs275.00
Day's Low
Rs267.50
Volume
9,594,798
Avg. Vol
9,570,324
52-wk High
Rs278.55
52-wk Low
Rs147.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindalco Industries posts Dec-qtr profit
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Hindalco Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 3.20 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 3.93 billion rupees . Dec quarter income from operations 99.15 billion rupees . Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 327.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 87.16 billion rupees . Copper performance impacted due to lower demand in domestic market and lower by-products realization .The profit snap was first.  Full Article

USW calls on Novelis to drop legal challenges, bargain contract
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

USW:USW calls on Novelis Corp to drop legal challenges, bargain contract.  Full Article

Hindalco Industries June-qtr profit rises almost fivefold
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Hindalco Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.94 billion rupees . June-quarter income from operations 75.97 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 611 million rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 85.75 billion rupees . Q1 copper production was lower owing to planned maintenance shutdown; post shut down, plant is ramping up smoothly . Macroeconomic headwinds still persist and the uncertain global macro factors pose several challenges . High level of imports continue to impact domestic sales volumes . Continued strong imports of aluminium in country also adversely affected Q1 results .  Full Article

Metal X announces Hindalco as substantial shareholder
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Metals X Ltd : Hindalco exits Metals X register . Says Hindalco Industries became a substantial shareholder of Metals X with a 6.81% stake . The 100% takeover of aby will be completed on 28 August 2016 . Forging ahead with both its gold and base metal business units with an intent to separate these into special purpose listed entities in the ensuing future . Says Hindalco has sold its entire shareholding by block trade and retains no residual shareholding in Metals X .  Full Article

Hindalco Industries FY16 consol profit 448.1 mln rupees
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Hindalco Industries Ltd : FY16 consol net profit 448.1 million rupees . FY16 consol net sales 994.20 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for june-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees.  Full Article

Novelis Inc says Devinder Ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

Novelis Inc :Devinder ahuja will receive an annual base salary of $500,000.  Full Article

Chartered Logistics gets contracts worth about 200 mln rupees from ITC & Hindalco
Friday, 6 May 2016 

Chartered Logistics Ltd : Chartered Logistics bags contracts from ITC & Hindalco worth about 200 million rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hindalco Industries Ltd News

Indian shares bounce back; financials lead

Aug 30 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, recouping most of the losses in the previous session, led by gains in financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp, while metal stocks climbed on higher prices for the commodity. Sentiment was also supported by a recovery in broader Asia as concerns stemming from North Korea's firing of a missile over Japan receded, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.5 percent.

» More HALC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials