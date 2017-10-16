Edition:
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)

HAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

715.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.35 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs711.65
Open
Rs705.30
Day's High
Rs719.70
Day's Low
Rs705.30
Volume
17,666
Avg. Vol
28,120
52-wk High
Rs826.50
52-wk Low
Rs317.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Hatsun Agro Product Sept-qtr profit rises
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hatsun Agro Product Ltd :Sept quarter profit 382.1 million rupees versus profit of 325.6 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 10.67 billion rupees versus 10.02 billion rupees year ago.

Hatsun Agro Product to consider issue of bonus share
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd : To consider fixation of record date for the issue of bonus equity share .

Hatsun Agro Product to consider bonus share issue
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd :To consider capitalization of reserves and to consider issue of bonus equity shares..

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd declares third interim dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (150%) per equity share (face value of 1 Indian rupee per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says third interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Hatsun Agro Product Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter profit 382.1 million rupees versus profit of 325.6 million rupees year ago

