Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hatsun Agro Product Ltd :Sept quarter profit 382.1 million rupees versus profit of 325.6 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter revenue from operations 10.67 billion rupees versus 10.02 billion rupees year ago.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd : To consider fixation of record date for the issue of bonus equity share .

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd :To consider capitalization of reserves and to consider issue of bonus equity shares..

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (150%) per equity share (face value of 1 Indian rupee per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says third interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016.