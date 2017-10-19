Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd (HARJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anglogold Ashanti to dispose some assets to Harmony Gold for $300 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd :TO DISPOSE OF VARIOUS ASSETS SITUATED IN VAAL RIVER REGION OF SOUTH AFRICA TO HARMONY GOLD MINING FOR US$300 MILLION​.‍PRODUCTION FROM REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS, WILL CONSTITUTE LESS THAN 15% OF COMPANY'S ESTIMATED ANNUAL PRODUCTION​.

Harmony Gold says Q1 total gold production up by 3 pct to 5 pct QoQ

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ::HARMONY GOLD - ‍GOLD PRODUCTION FROM S.AFRICAN UNDERGROUND OPERATIONS WILL BE 12 PCT- 14 PCT HIGHER Q/Q, DUE TO AN INCREASE IN BOTH VOLUMES AND RECOVERED GRADE​.HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD - ‍GOLD PRODUCTION IS 6 PCT TO 8 PCT HIGHER THAN CORRESPONDING QUARTER IN PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR​.HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY - ‍WASTE STRIPPING OF CUTBACKS 5 AND 6 AT HIDDEN VALLEY AHEAD OF SCHEDULE , WILL BE COMPLETED TOWARDS END OF NOVEMBER 2017​.HARMONY GOLD - ‍DESPITE IMPACT ON HIDDEN VALLEY'S GOLD PRODUCTION, TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 3 PCT TO 5 PCT QUARTER ON QUARTER.

Harmony Gold completes acquisition of Hidden Valley mine

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited :Harmony completes Hidden Valley acquisition.

Harmony Gold applies for special mining lease for Papua New Guinea project

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : Pleased to announce that an application for a special mining lease for Wafi-Golpu project was submitted today to mineral resources authority in Papua New Guinea . Taking Golpu up value curve; application submitted for special mining lease .Golpu has a Jorc-compliant mineral resource of 824mt at 1.05 pct copper, 0.70g/t gold, 1.25g/t silver and 90ppm molybdenum.

Harmony Gold FY HEPS 221 SA cents

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : Results for the six months and year ended 30 June 2016 . Says FY headline earnings of 221 sa cents (15 us$ cents) . Says FY revenue increased by 19 pct on back of a 21 pct increase in r/kg gold price . Total gold production for FY16 increased by 142kg (0.4 pct) to 33 655kg, compared to 33 513kg in FY15 . Dividend of 50 sa cents (4 us cents) .6 pct increase in underground recovered grade for 6 months ended June 30.

Harmony Gold sees FY HEPS up between 207-227 pct

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : Trading statement for the year ended 30 June 2016 . FY HEPS are expected to be between 202-240 sa cents per share, which is between 207pct and 227 pct higher than headline loss of 189 SA cents per share .In us dollars terms, FY HEPS are expected to be between 13 and 16 us cents per share,up between 180 pct and 200 pct.

Harmony Gold Mining says hedges 432,000 ounces of gold sales

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : JSE: HAR - Harmony meets annual production guidance; creates further cash certainty . Sharp increase in gold price provided co with an opportunity to lock in 20 pct of sales at average rate of about r682 000/kg .Entered into short term gold forward sale contracts for a total of 432 000 ounces over a period of 24 months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd stops operations at Masimong mine after fatality

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd:Regrets to advise that an employee was fatally injured yesterday in a fall of ground accident at its Masimong mine in free state province.Investigations into accident are underway and all operations at mine have been stopped by management.