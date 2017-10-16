Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Havas Sa ::EXPANDS INTO ALGERIA WITH ACQUISITION OF GANFOOD AND HVS‍​.‍ANNOUNCES IT HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN TWO ALGERIAN-BASED AGENCIES.  Full Article

Havas SA Q3 revenue 537 million euros, up 2.0 pct organic growth
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Havas SA :Q3 revenue 537 million euros ($584.69 million), up 2.0 percent organic growth.  Full Article

Havas H1 net income rises 6.5% to 82 million euros
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Havas SA : H1 net income group share EUR 82 million ($90.31 million), up +6.5% over H1 2015 . H1 operating profit EUR 137 million versus EUR 128 million year ago .H1 revenue EUR 1.09 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago.  Full Article

Havas sees 2016 organic growth to be in the range of 3-4 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Havas CEO said in an analyst conference call on Thursday : That he now expected full-year organic growth to be in the range of 3-4 percent versus 2-3 percent previously . That there is no formal discussion between his group and Vivendi Further company coverage: [HAVA.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Havas acquires agency TP1
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

Havas SA :Sstrengthens its presence in Canada by acquiring agency TP1.  Full Article

Havas to propose FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Havas SA:To propose FY dividend of 0.15 euro per share vs 0.13 euro in 2014.  Full Article

Havas acquires German social media agency Beebop
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Havas SA:Acquires German social media agency "Beebop".‍Havas Group has acquired 100 pct stake in Beebop Media AG.  Full Article

Havas acquires U.S.-based Gemini Healthcare LLC
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

Havas SA:Acquires U.S.-based Gemini Healthcare LLC.  Full Article

Havas places 400 mln euro bond
Tuesday, 1 Dec 2015 

Havas SA:Announces new 5-year bond issue of 400 million euros.Bond issue was over-subscribed 3 times and has a coupon of 1.875 pct.BNP Paribas, CM-CIC and Societe Generale CIB are global coordinators.Credit Agricole CIB is acting as passive book runner.  Full Article

Havas acquires U.S.-based medical agency Symbiotix
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

Havas SA:Announces the acquisition of Symbiotix, a specialized medical communications and marketing agency.Symbiotix, which has billings in excess of $25 million, will be integrated into the Havas Health network.  Full Article

