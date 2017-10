Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd (HAWY.NS)

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd : June-quarter net loss 532 million rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 3.02 billion rupees . Net loss in June-quarter last year was 373.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 2.59 billion rupees .

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd : Gets members' nod for in-principle approval to proposal of GTPL Hathway to raise capital by way of an IPO . Gets members' nod to participate in OFS that may be proposed by GTPL and offer and dispose off up to 9,000,000 equity shares of GTPL held by co .