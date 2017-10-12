Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hays Plc ::Q1 ASIA PACIFIC NET FEES LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH 14% PERCENT.Q1 CONTINENTAL EUROPE & REST OF THE WORLD NET FEES LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH 13% PERCENT.Q1 UK & IRELAND NET FEES LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH 1% PERCENT.Q1 GROUP NET FEES LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH 10% PERCENT.HAYS - "LOOKING AHEAD, CONDITIONS REMAIN GOOD IN VAST MAJORITY OF OUR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS. IN UK, MARKET CONDITIONS REMAIN STABLE OVERALL".HAYS - "CONTINUED TO SEE MODEST IMPROVEMENTS IN OUR UK PRIVATE SECTOR, WHICH RETURNED TO GROWTH, BUT LARGELY OFFSET BY A TOUGH PUBLIC SECTOR MARKET".HAYS PLC - ALL REGIONS IN UK TRADED BROADLY IN LINE WITH OVERALL UK BUSINESS IN Q1 , WITH EXCEPTION OF SOUTH WEST & WALES AND EAST OF ENGLAND.
Hays Plc : Half-Year report . H1 net fees 465.5 million stg versus million stg 396.9 year earlier, up 3 percent on LFL basis . H1 operating profit 100.1 million stg versus 86.3 million stg year earlier, down 1 percent on LFL basis . H1 dividend 0.96p versus 0.91p year earlier . H1 Uk & Ireland: net fees down 10%; operating profit down 29% . Markets tough but broadly stable across half as a whole. Quick, early action to reduce costs, defend profit . Private sector, saw a marked step-down in activity after EU referendum, but stabilised quickly and ended half showing early signs of improvement .Conditions remained supportive in many key markets, especially germany and australia where activity accelerated significantly through half.
Hays Plc : In the UK, hiring caution largely coming from the larger corporate clients - FD . In the UK hiring market, there is more uncertainty among london clients than among clients based across in the rest of the UK - FD . In the UK, temporary hiring continues to show more resilience than permanent - FD Further company coverage: [HAYS.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).
Hays Plc : Final results . Strong 13 pct operating profit growth, with a 40pct drop-through of incremental net fees into operating profit . UK & Ireland net fees flat (1) , as trading conditions became more challenging as year progressed . Full year dividend up 5pct to 2.90p, with cover of 2.9x, in line with our strategy to build cover towards 3.0x earnings . Fy net fees 810.3 million stg versus 764.2 million stg year earlier . In UK, net fees were flat, as increased concern over economic outlook negatively impacted client and candidate confidence, especially in h2- ceo . Following EU referendum, there is increased uncertainty in UK market, but we have seen no evidence of any impact elsewhere - ceo . Too early to tell what longer term impact may be of brexit and as ever, we will monitor activity levels closely - ceo . Net fees in perm business increased by 7pct (1), net fees in temp business, which represented 58pct of group net fees, also increased by 7pct (1) . In the UK, our private sector business grew 2pct (1) , while net fees in our public sector business decreased by 4pct (1) . Reacted to decrease in activity levels and focused on consultant productivity, cost control and maximising our uk & Ireland financial performance . At this early stage in our new financial year, we see solid overall net fee growth . In UK, following a step down in perm activity immediately after EU referendum, conditions are tough but broadly sequentially stable.
Hays plc:Says Board is increasing the interim core dividend by 5% to 0.91p per share (2014: 0.87p).The interim dividend payment date will be 5 April 2016 and the ex-dividend date is 3 March 2016.
