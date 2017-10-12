Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

Hays Plc : Final results . Strong 13 pct operating profit growth, with a 40pct drop-through of incremental net fees into operating profit . UK & Ireland net fees flat (1) , as trading conditions became more challenging as year progressed . Full year dividend up 5pct to 2.90p, with cover of 2.9x, in line with our strategy to build cover towards 3.0x earnings . Fy net fees 810.3 million stg versus 764.2 million stg year earlier . In UK, net fees were flat, as increased concern over economic outlook negatively impacted client and candidate confidence, especially in h2- ceo . Following EU referendum, there is increased uncertainty in UK market, but we have seen no evidence of any impact elsewhere - ceo . Too early to tell what longer term impact may be of brexit and as ever, we will monitor activity levels closely - ceo . Net fees in perm business increased by 7pct (1), net fees in temp business, which represented 58pct of group net fees, also increased by 7pct (1) . In the UK, our private sector business grew 2pct (1) , while net fees in our public sector business decreased by 4pct (1) . Reacted to decrease in activity levels and focused on consultant productivity, cost control and maximising our uk & Ireland financial performance . At this early stage in our new financial year, we see solid overall net fee growth . In UK, following a step down in perm activity immediately after EU referendum, conditions are tough but broadly sequentially stable.