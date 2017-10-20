Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co :HBC announces CEO transition.Hudson's Bay Co - ‍Jerry Storch steps down as CEO​.Hudson's Bay Co - ‍governor and executive chairman Richard Baker to reassume CEO role on an interim basis​.Hudson's Bay Co - ‍company has retained an executive search firm to recruit a CEO​.

Hudson's Bay Co : Hudson's Bay Company reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Hudson's Bay Co says provides commentary on fiscal 2016 outlook . Qtrly consolidated retail sales increased 59.6 percent to $3.3 billion , with comparable sales up 1.9 percent . Hudson's Bay Co sees fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA $800 to $950 million . Sees full-year 2016 sales C$14.9 to C$15.9 billion . Qtrly loss per share C$0.78 . Sees in fiscal 2016 it will make higher than normal investments in growth, with total net capital investments expected to be $750 million-$850 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.65, revenue view C$3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hudson's Bay Co : Hudson's Bay company announces comparable sales results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2016 . Qtrly consolidated comparable sales grew 1.9%, down 1.3% on a constant currency basis .Hudson's Bay Co says qtrly comparable sales at Saks Fifth Avenue up 2.7%; down 1.3% on a constant currency basis.

Hudson's Bay Co : Says new loan will mature in august 2021 and has an average interest rate fixed at approximately 4.3% . Says additional proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings on company's revolving credit facility . Hudson's Bay Co announces U.S. $400 million mortgage refinancing . Net proceeds used to refinance existing mortgage and reduce outstanding revolving credit facility .New loan will mature in august 2021 and has an average interest rate fixed at approximately 4.3%.

Hudson's Bay Co : Hudson's Bay company reports first quarter 2016 financial results . Confirms fiscal 2016 sales and earnings guidance . Qtrly comparable sales up 4.4 pct . Board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share . Qtrly retail sales $3,303 million versus $2,072 million . Recently began a voluntary restructuring program in merchandising department of its european operations . In North America, HBC has also outsourced it systems maintenance positions. . Confirming sales, adjusted EBITDAR and EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2016 . Hudson's Bay Co qtrly loss per share $0.53 . Expects to record total charges of approximately $21 million related to these two initiatives, of which $12 million was recorded in Q1 of 2016 . "currently evaluating other cost savings opportunities" . 2016 outlook assumes overall low single digit comparable sales growth, calculated on a constant currency basis . Entered into an agreement to modify its leasehold interests in Saks Fifth Avenue Stores at Short Hills Mall in NJ & Honolulu, Hawaii . Expects in fiscal 2016 will make higher than normal investments in growth initiatives . Expects in fiscal 2016 total capital investments, net of landlord incentives, expected to be between $750 million and $850 million . Co will get total proceeds of $99 million from modification of leasehold interests . Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.05 per share.

Hudson's Bay Co : Qtrly consolidated comparable sales increased 4.4%, down 1.0% on a constant currency basis . Qtrly total digital sales increase of 7.4% on a constant currency comparable basis . "results reflect our diversification across both geography and retail concepts" .Hudson's bay company announces comparable sales results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2016.

Hudson's Bay Company:Has sold an additional $50 million of its equity in HBS Global Properties, HBC's real estate joint venture with Simon Property Group, to Madison International Realty.Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the Company's borrowings on its Revolving Credit Facility.

Hudson's Bay Company:Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend for holders of the Company's common shares in the amount of $0.05 per common share.Dividend will be paid on April 15.Record date as on March 31.

Hudson's Bay Company:Hudson's bay company to acquire gilt.Deal for C$250 million.Says deal valued at C$250 million.Says company expects gilt to contribute approximately $40 million of adjusted EBITDA by fiscal 2017.Says transaction is expected to contribute approximately $500 million to hbc's consolidated fiscal 2016 sales.Says hbc expects to fund the $250 million purchase price plus transaction costs using cash on hand.