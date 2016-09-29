Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA (HBH.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hornbach Holding Q2 EBIT up at 76.0 mln euros

Hornbach Holding Ag & Co KGaA : Group sales increased in Q2 by 6.8% to 1,070.5 million euros ($1.20 billion) . H1 revenues up by 6.4% to 2,186.7 million euros . EBIT increases in the Q2 by 2.2% to 76.0 million euros . Q2 net income 50.9 million euros versus 52.8 million euros year ago .Sales and earnings forecasts of Hornbach Group and Hornbach Baumarkt AG subgroup for the full year 2016/2017 were respectively confirmed by the board.

Hornbach Holding Q1 consolidated sales up 6.1 pct to EUR 1.11 bln

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA : Hornbach posts substantial sales growth in first quarter . Q1 consolidated sales up 6.1 percent to 1,116 million euros ($1.22 billion) . At 76.5 million euros, Q1 consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) at Hornbach Group matched previous year's figure . Confirmed its full-year sales and earnings forecast for 2016/2017 .Hornbach Baumarkt Q1 consolidated sales rose by 6.4 percent to 1,058.9 million euros (2015/2016: 995.2 million euros).

Hornbach Holding to stick with payout ratio for now - CEO

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA CEO : Says to stick with 30 percent payout ratio for now

Hornbach Holding proposes div of 1.50 eur/shr for 2015/16

Hornbach Holding : Says proposes dividend of 1.50 eur per common share for 2015/16 . Says hikes payout ratio to 30 percent from 14 percent after change to KGaA . Says 2015/16 EBIT down 17 percent at 138 million eur Further company coverage: [HBH.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA lowers FY 2015/2016 earnings guidance

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA:N‍o longer expects consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for FY 2015/2016 financial year as whole to roughly match level reported for FY 2014/2015 financial year​.‍Sees FY EBIT as being likely to fall a maximum of 15 pct short of previous year's figure of 165.1 million euros.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA lowers FY 2015/2016 earnings guidance, confirms revenue outlook

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA:Reduces FY 2015/2016 earnings target.‍Full-year consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for 2015/2016 financial year are expected to fall short of previous year's figure of 165.1 million euros​​.‍Sees target corridor for FY 2015/2016 sales growth, namely of generating sales growth in a medium single-digit percentage range, as unchanged.