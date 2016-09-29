Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA (HBH.DE)
75.60EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.05 (+0.07%)
€75.55
€75.75
€75.96
€75.20
6,854
18,794
€82.38
€60.54
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hornbach Holding Q2 EBIT up at 76.0 mln euros
Hornbach Holding Ag & Co KGaA
Hornbach Holding Q1 consolidated sales up 6.1 pct to EUR 1.11 bln
Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA
Hornbach Holding to stick with payout ratio for now - CEO
Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA
Hornbach Holding proposes div of 1.50 eur/shr for 2015/16
Hornbach Holding
Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA lowers FY 2015/2016 earnings guidance
Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA:No longer expects consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for FY 2015/2016 financial year as whole to roughly match level reported for FY 2014/2015 financial year.Sees FY EBIT as being likely to fall a maximum of 15 pct short of previous year's figure of 165.1 million euros. Full Article
Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA lowers FY 2015/2016 earnings guidance, confirms revenue outlook
Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA:Reduces FY 2015/2016 earnings target.Full-year consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for 2015/2016 financial year are expected to fall short of previous year's figure of 165.1 million euros.Sees target corridor for FY 2015/2016 sales growth, namely of generating sales growth in a medium single-digit percentage range, as unchanged. Full Article
BRIEF-Hornbach Holding H1 operating earnings up 15.2 pct at 175.8 million euros
* CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR PERIOD FROM MARCH 1 TO AUGUST 31, 2017 GREW BY 5.7% TO EURO 2,310.3 MILLION