Edition:
United Kingdom

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)

HBM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.92CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$9.90
Open
$9.91
Day's High
$10.07
Day's Low
$9.87
Volume
1,650,750
Avg. Vol
2,041,891
52-wk High
$11.95
52-wk Low
$5.08

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hudbay Minerals posts Q2 loss per share of $0.02
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Hudbay Minerals Inc : Loss per share in Q2 $0.02 . Qtrly revenue $247 million versus $150.9 million .Remain on track to meet cost reduction initiatives announced earlier this year, as well as production, operating,capital cost guidance for 2016.  Full Article

HudBay Minerals Inc announces CEO transition
Friday, 4 Dec 2015 

HudBay Minerals Inc:Announces CEO transition.Says alan hair appointed president and CEO.David garofalo has provided notice to the board of directors of his resignation as president and chief executive officer.Says garofalo has accepted an appointment as president and chief executive officer of Goldcorp Inc.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hudbay Minerals Inc News

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains as higher commodity prices lift resources

TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, extending its recent gains as upbeat Chinese data lifted global market sentiment and higher commodity prices fueled a rally in resource stocks.

» More HBM.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials