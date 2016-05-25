Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd (HCIJ.J)
HCIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,505.00ZAc
2:07pm BST
12,505.00ZAc
2:07pm BST
Change (% chg)
-290.00 (-2.27%)
-290.00 (-2.27%)
Prev Close
12,795.00
12,795.00
Open
12,753.00
12,753.00
Day's High
12,849.00
12,849.00
Day's Low
11,994.00
11,994.00
Volume
8,019
8,019
Avg. Vol
52,112
52,112
52-wk High
14,920.00
14,920.00
52-wk Low
11,691.00
11,691.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hosken Consolidated Investments says fy revenue up 36.7 pct
Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd
Hosken Consolidated Investments sees FY HEPS up between 11-1 pct
Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd
BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service
* RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED
No consensus analysis data available.