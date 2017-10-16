HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HCL Tech gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD

HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd :Says ‍discontinuation of joint venture arrangement with DXC Technology​.Says entered into a new IP partnership with DXC ‍​.Says under IP partnership deal, co will acquire exclusive rights for 10 years for core banking products ‍​.Under IP partnership, co responsible for product development, modernsiation, maintenance, professional services of core banking products.Under IP partnership, DXC will be primarily responsible for sales, marketing and client relationship.

HCL Technologies partners with IBM

Hcl Technologies, Mesosphere partner for cloud, container infrastructure

HCL Technologies appoints Nishi Vasudeva to board

HCL Technologies June-qtr consol profit 20.55 bln rupees

HCL Technologies Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 20.55 billion rupees . June-quarter standalone total income from operations 46.09 billion rupees . Says June-quarter gross employee addition 9,448 . Says June-quarter attrition in it services (LTM) 16.5 percent . June-quarter standalone net profit 17.99 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 18.89 billion rupees . June-quarter clients added up 4 percent . exec says we have been able to maintain our margins led by increased adoption of automation and higher offshoring . Says FY 2017 revenues are expected to grow between 12.0% to 14.0% . Declares interim dividend of inr 6 per share . The first alert was sourced from TV and was later confirmed as consol net profit from a press release at the National Stock Exchange .

HCL Technologies partners with LeasePlan

HCL Technologies in pact with LeasePlan on ICT initiative

HCL Technologies signs partnership with Movimento and Rightware

HCL Technologies Ltd declares interim dividend

