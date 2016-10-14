Edition:
United Kingdom

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)

HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

35.70INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.10 (+6.25%)
Prev Close
Rs33.60
Open
Rs33.70
Day's High
Rs35.80
Day's Low
Rs33.60
Volume
13,644,623
Avg. Vol
5,253,447
52-wk High
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindustan Construction says HCC-VCCL JV gets 3.68 bln rupees contract
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : Says HCC-VCCL JV awarded Rs. 368 crore contract . Says project is to be completed in 4 years .Says contract by Northeast Frontier Railway to construct safety tunnel between Tupul and Imphal in Manipur.  Full Article

Hindustan Construction says June-qtr net profit rises about 17.5 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 108.8 million rupees; total income from operations INR 9.82 billion . Net profit in June quarter last year was 92.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.75 billion rupees .  Full Article

Hindustan Construction Co says lenders agree for debt restructuring of co under S4A route
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : Co's joint lender's forum meeting passed to resolve account under recent RBI scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets . Under S4A scheme, co's debt will be bifurcated into two parts .  Full Article

Hindustan Construction says HCC-MMS JV awarded 25.23 bln rupees contract of Mumbai Metro III
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : HCC-MMS JV awarded 25.23 billion rupees contract of Mumbai metro III; project to be completed in 55 months .  Full Article

Hindustan Construction seeks members' nod for issue of securities of co of up to 10 bln rupees
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd : seeks members' nod for issue of securities of the company of up to 10 billion rupees . seeks members' nod for option to lenders for conversion of debt into equity shares of the company .  Full Article

Hindustan Construction Co Ltd wins orders valued 6.23 bln Indian rupees
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 

Hindustan Construction Co Ltd:Says that it has been awarded two contracts worth 6.23 bln Indian rupees in hydro power and tunneling sectors.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd News

» More HCNS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials