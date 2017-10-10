Edition:
Home Depot Inc (HD.N)

HD.N on New York Stock Exchange

164.74USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.31 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
$163.43
Open
$164.04
Day's High
$166.26
Day's Low
$163.86
Volume
983,343
Avg. Vol
1,361,352
52-wk High
$166.63
52-wk Low
$119.20

U.S. CPSC says outlet converters recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission::Outlet converters recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot due to shock and fire hazards.About 42,000 outlet converters recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot due to shock & fire hazards​.  Full Article

Home Depot on conf call- Q2 big-ticket transactions up 12.4%
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc :On conf call- pro sales once again outpaced diy sales in Q2.On conf call- because of outperformance in first half versus our plan, increasing fy sales and earnings per share guidance.On conf call- Q2 online sales grew about 23% versus last year.On conf call- lumber, electrical, tools and flooring had double-digit comps in Q2.Plumbing, millwork, kitchen and bath, outdoor garden, hardware, paint and lighting were positive, but below company average in Q2.Q2 big-ticket transactions over $900, which represent about 22% of u.s. Sales, were up 12.4%, driven by appliances, flooring, certain pro heavy categories.Q2 transactions for tickets under $50, which make up about 16% of our u.s. Sales, grew by 1.5% , reflecting return of our outdoor garden business.CFO- "based on what we're seeing in the stores today, our pros are not on vacation".  Full Article

U.S. CPSC says Lumicentro Internacional with Home Depot recalls about 10,500 crystal chandeliers
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission::Lumicentro Internacional with Home Depot recalls about 10,500 crystal chandeliers due to fire & burn hazards.No injuries or property damage have been reported.There have been 39 reports of plastic on crystal chandeliers burning, melting, wires burned, overheating in 4-light chandelier.There has been 1 report of crystal chandeliers catching fire.  Full Article

S&P says Home Depot Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes rated 'A'
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

S&P Global Ratings:S&P - Home Depot Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes rated 'A'.  Full Article

Fitch rates Home Depot Inc.'s proposed Sr. unsecured notes 'A'
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Fitch Ratings :Fitch rates Home Depot, Inc.'s proposed Sr. unsecured notes 'A'.  Full Article

Home Depot declares Q2 dividend of 69 cents
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Home Depot Inc :Home Depot declares second quarter dividend of 69 cents.  Full Article

Home Depot CFO- "Encouraged by strength of core business as housing market continues to recover"
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Home Depot Inc : On conf call - pro-sales outpaced diy business in US in Q2 . On conf call - 'buy online, pickup in store' rollout expected to be completed by end of fiscal year . CEO- "instituting a high degree of change across many business areas...in Q2 identified several opportunities for improvement particularly around inventory management and freight handling " . Q2 drivers behind the increase in big-ticket purchases were HVAC, appliances and roofing . Q2 transactions for tickets over $900 representing about 20 percent of U.S. Sales were up 8.1 percent . CFO- " recent GDP growth estimates suggest a slowdown in us economy from what we expected but we are encouraged by strength of our core business as housing market continues to recover" . CFO- lifting full-year eps growth guidance principally because of better expense control and therefore more operating leverage than anticipated at end of Q1 . CFO- for remainder of fiscal year intend to repurchase about $2.5 billion of stock, bringing total anticipated 2016 share repurchases to $5 billion . Have a pilot of 20 stores where interline assortments can be shopped inside home depot stores . Taking expense growth forecast down, now expect expense growth to be about 32% of sales growth, down from about 40%.  Full Article

Home Depot Q2 EPS $1.97
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Home Depot Inc : Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees FY 2016 sales up about 6.3 percent . The home depot announces second quarter results . Q2 sales $26.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $26.49 billion . Sees FY earnings per share $6.31 . Qtrly comp sales for U.S. Stores were positive 5.4 percent . Reaffirmed its fiscal 2016 sales guidance . Expects FY diluted earnings per share to grow approximately 15.6 percent from fiscal 2015 to $6.31 . Comparable store sales for q2 of fiscal 2016 were positive 4.7 percent . Sees 2016 comp sales to be up approximately 4.9 percent .FY earnings per share view $6.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Home Depot sets quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Home Depot Inc :Sets quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share.  Full Article

A.G. Schneiderman settles with Home Depot and Lowe’s over alleged violations of state law protecting New York waters
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

A.G. Schneiderman announces settlement with home depot and lowe’s over alleged widespread violations of state law protecting new york waters : Home depot will pay $78,000 and lowe’s will pay $52,000, in penalties to new york state for the alleged violations . Separate settlements with home depot,lowe’s home centers over alleged violations of 2010 state law designed to reduce water pollution .90% of home depot stores and lowe’s stores – 16 of 18 – in new york inspected had one or more alleged violations of the law.  Full Article

Wall St Weekahead-Recent hurricanes take toll on quarterly earnings

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 20 After raging over the southern United States and Puerto Rico, remnants of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria are now dampening U.S. corporate profits.

