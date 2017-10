HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HDFC Bank Sept qtr profit up about 20 pct

Oct 24 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 41.51 billion rupees.HDFC Bank Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 41.61 billion rupees.Sept quarter net NPA 0.43 percent versus 0.44 percent previous quarter .Sept quarter interest earned 196.70 billion rupees versus 170.70 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter provisions and contigencies 14.76 billion rupees versus 7.49 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross npa 1.26 percent versus 1.24 percent previous quarter.Says sept quarter core NIM 4.3 percent ‍​.Co in ongoing discussions with regulator in relation to observations made on implementation of JLF-approved flexbile structuring scheme.The profit and net NPA alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release off the NSE.

HDFC Bank says RBI imposed penalty on bank on account of KYC/AML guidelines

HDFC Bank Ltd : RBI imposed penalty of INR 20 million on bank on account of KYC/AML guidelines .

HDFC Bank gets members' nod to issue debt instruments of up to 500 bln rupees

HDFC Bank Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds, senior long term infrastructure bonds up to 500 billion rupees .

HDFC Bank June-quarter profit up 20 pct

HDFC Bank Ltd : India's HDFC Bank Ltd June-quarter net profit 32.39 billion rupees . June-quarter interest earned 165.16 billion rupees, June-quarter provisions 8.67 billion rupees . June-quarter gross npa 1.04 percent versus 0.94 percent previous quarter;net npa 0.32 percent versus 0.28 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 32.52 billion rupees . Says June-quarter nim 4.4 percent . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .