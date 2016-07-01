Edition:
Hudaco Industries Ltd (HDCJ.J)

HDCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,681.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

281.00 (+2.27%)
Prev Close
12,400.00
Open
12,699.00
Day's High
12,700.00
Day's Low
12,431.00
Volume
2,085
Avg. Vol
34,612
52-wk High
15,432.00
52-wk Low
10,300.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hudaco Industries H1 HEPS down 13.9 pct
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

Hudaco Industries Ltd : Basic and headline earnings per share down 13.9 pct to 472 cents per share for the six months ended May 31 2016 . Turnover down 1.6 pct to 2.5 bln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016 . Operating profit down 15.8 pct to 246 mln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016 . Net cash generated from operating activities 172 mln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016 . "South Africa, right now, is a difficult place to do business." . "We expect that trading conditions in second half of 2016 will be much same" . "Consumer spending will probably remain under pressure as economy continues to struggle" ."Three of sectors we serve: mining, manufacturing and agriculture, are likely to stay depressed until such time as commodity prices increase and drought is broken.".  Full Article

Hudaco Industries Ltd News

